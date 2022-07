The 2022 season is just now reaching the All-Star Break, but the St. Louis Cardinals look primed to be the favorites in the National League in 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals have maintained winning baseball like no other organization over the last century. The club has not had a losing season since 2007, and the club has made the playoffs 9 of the last 13 seasons. It is easy to take for granted this level of success for a club, but it really is something special that this organization has been able to consistently pump out contending teams.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO