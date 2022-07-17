ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

11-year-old business owner receives full scholarship at HBCU Golf Classic

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
Florida Memorial University gave Carter Bonas, the 11-year-old business owner of Spectrum Golf, a full scholarship at the HBCU Golf Classic.

Bonas owns a non-profit called “Spectrum Golf” which sells golf gear, clothes, and vitamin water. According to Spectrum’s website, Bonas is on the autism spectrum. He named the company “Spectrum” to empower himself and other people and show them that they don’t have to hide from their diagnoses.

According to a press release, Bonas started the business because he was afraid of his parents dying during the pandemic - and who would take care of him. Now, he has his career in golf apparel as well as a guaranteed, fully paid spot at Florida Memorial University.

You can learn more about Bonas’s business by going to the Spectrum Golf website.



FOX 4 WFTX

ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

