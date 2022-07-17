ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley bat walk on July 26

Come see, hear, and learn about bats in Wellesley on Tuesday, July 26...

Wellesley Fire Rescuers Camp gives youths an insider’s view

Earlier this month the Wellesley Fire Department and the Wellesley Youth Commission hosted their annual Wellesley Fire Rescuers Camp. Kids ages 12-14 spent the week at the fire station seeing the different aspects of firefighter life. Lt. Paul Delaney and Chief Rick DeLorie started this camp 20 years ago, and...
Black bear barrels by backyards but poses no public safety threat

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear that has caught the attention of several towns in eastern Mass. does not pose a public safety threat but should still be given plenty of space, according to authorities. What is believed to be the same black bear has been making its way through...
23 BEST DAY TRIPS FROM BOSTON YOU’VE GOT TO TAKE

Boston may be a thriving and vibrant city to live or visit, but a little escape is always lovely. Whether you want to visit within Massachusetts or head into Maine, Rhode Island, or Connecticut, you can see some of the best parts of New England on a day trip. Filled...
July Jubilation in Wellesley comes back strong

It’s official. July Jubilation , the annual sidewalk sale put on by the Wellesley Square Merchants Association, can’t be kept down. Last year the event was a quieter-than-usual affair as the public eased itself back toward in-person events. The year before, it was flat-out canceled, due to COVID. And who can forget the hot, hot, hot July Jubilation of 2019, when to combat temperatures in the high 90s, the town of Wellesley provided a truck with free cold water to help shoppers cool down, and mist machines were set up in the Square so customers and dogs could keep cool.
Wellesley sustainability roundup: MLP urges customers to cut back during peak times; $olid gold wa$te; Track water use online

The town of Wellesley has sustainability efforts underway this summer on a number of fronts:. With the heat wave upon us, the Wellesley Municpal Light Plant is encouraging customers to cut back energy use during the peak hours of 3-7pm. That means charging vehicles, running the dryer, etc., during off hours if possible, and turning up the thermostat on your AC a few degrees. While there’s no shortage of electricity, conserving during peak demand periods can cut costs and reduce reliance on dirtier fuel sources.
Here’s what we know about the disappearance and death of Mary Anderson

“She was a beautiful soul, inside and out... She didn’t deserve this.”. Last weekend, the family of 23-year-old Harvard resident Mary Anderson reported her missing. Anderson’s body was found early Tuesday morning in Brattleboro, Vt. Her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, was being sought by police for questioning. Law enforcement found Davis in Vermont on Tuesday evening. He was fatally shot in an exchange with police.
Hanover Police: Public’s help requested in ID’ing exposure suspect

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA. The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.
Whatever became of these Central Mass. golf courses?

Golf was invented, it is believed, in Scotland, some time before 1457. It took a while, though, for the game to catch on in Central Massachusetts. About 440 years, to be exact. In 1901, there were three golf courses in Worcester, prompting the Worcester Telegram to proclaim that the game...
Residents in 3 Mass. cities urged to avoid Merrimack River following sewage overflows

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Officials have asked residents in three Massachusetts cities to stay away from the Merrimack River following sewage overflows. In a public health warning, the Newburyport Health Department recommended that the public avoid contact with the river for 48 hours “due to the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants associated with urban storm water runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.”
Bacteria presence closes Massachusetts lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, in Worcester closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials. The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water until further notice, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.
Composting Facility Likely Cause Of Massive PFAS Spread In Massachusetts Town

What was designed to be a green-friendly practice in Massachusetts is now being blamed for spreading one of the country’s most notorious drinking water contaminants. The accusations stem from the health decline of Tom and Sue Ryan, who used soil from a business across the street, an organic composting company called Mass Natural. Recently, they found that the water they were consuming contained levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) that were 50 times higher than what the state recommends, and that this neighbor could be the cause.
New Hampshire officials warn of cyanobacteria bloom in pond in Bedford

BEDFORD, N.H. — Officials released a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Sebbins Pond in Bedford. State environmental officials said testing on Wednesday showed elevated levels of the bacteria. The bacteria bloom can be seen on the surface of the water. Cyanobacteria is a natural component of fresh water. It's found...
These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
Home of the Week: This N.H. property sits on 143 acres and has more sliders than your favorite pub

The front door opens into a foyer with options to explore in every direction. Floating staircases curl in a half dome-shape on the left and right, flanked by a coat closet. The staircase to the left leads to a carpeted loft used as an office, with a skylight on either side of the vaulted ceiling and a railing that overlooks the living room. The other staircase twists down to the bedroom level.
Why is the Ocean Water So Cold Near the North Shore This Summer?

One of the most common weather questions we’ve been receiving lately comes from residents along the North Shore and Cape Ann: why is the ocean water still so cold?. It’s not your imagination – ocean water temperatures from Boston Harbor points north have been exceptionally cold this summer, after a fairly typical start to the warmer water season in the spring. As of this writing on July 19, the water temperature at Wells Beach, Maine, is 63 degrees but Portsmouth is only 59 degrees and the ocean water is similarly at or below 60 degrees all the way into Boston Harbor! Believe it or not, Portsmouth averages 60 degrees water this time of the year, but Boston Harbor should be running either side of 67 degrees, which is why North Shore and Cape Ann residents are especially sensitive to the cold water this late in the season.
The Second Largest Public Construction Project in MA is to give Logan International Airport a New Look

According to Pioneer Institute’s MassOpenBooks, the two construction companies that have been paid the most by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are first, GLX contractors, which you can learn more about here: https://pioneerinstitute.org/blog/blog-better-government/blog-transparency/the-green-line-extension-project-progress-and-finances/. Second is Suffolk Construction Contractors. Suffolk is a construction contracting company founded and based in Boston that has a current contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority for the renovation of Boston’s Logan International Airport.
