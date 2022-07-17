Wellesley bat walk on July 26

It’s official. July Jubilation , the annual sidewalk sale put on by the Wellesley Square Merchants Association, can’t be kept down. Last year the event was a quieter-than-usual affair as the public eased itself back toward in-person events. The year before, it was flat-out canceled, due to COVID. And who can forget the hot, hot, hot July Jubilation of 2019, when to combat temperatures in the high 90s, the town of Wellesley provided a truck with free cold water to help shoppers cool down, and mist machines were set up in the Square so customers and dogs could keep cool.
