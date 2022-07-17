ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Continues To Rally, Surpasses 100M YouTube Views

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sbR7_0gj0cBn200

UPDATE: The official video for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is enjoying a spike in views, thanks to the momentum from her song’s inclusion in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

YouTube reports the official video has now gone past the 100 million views mark. That’s below the level of BTS and a few other young artists, but is remarkable for a video first issued in January 2011. The views have more than doubled since the TV show aired.

EARLIER: The power of television compels you.

Kate Bush has now broken three UK chart records by hitting No. 1. It’s No. 4 in the U.S. on the BIllboard Hot 100 singles chart, and Bush’s 1985 LP Hounds of Love tops the Billboard Catalog Albums chart this week.

In the UK, Bush is the oldest woman to top the singles chart, and her achievement of doing so after 37 years is the longest time a song has taken to get to No 1. It beats Wham!, whose “Last Christmas” did it January 2021. The song is also marked as the longest gap between No 1 singles, with 44 years elapsed since her debut, “Wuthering Heights.”

“Running Up That Hill reached No 3 when it was originally released.”

Among the stranger things to come from last month’s Netflix premiere of Stranger Things 4 has been the renewed interest Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which is featured in the new season. Today the revitalized track returned to the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 30 some 37 years ago.

The new success is all thanks to the May 27 season premiere of Stranger Things. .

The song — originally titled “A Deal with God” before her label rethought it — was Brit Bush’s biggest Stateside pop hit and her second-biggest in the UK. “Running Up That Hill” also was featured in 2019 episodes of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, as well as the 2018 pilot of FX’s Pose.

Watch the original 1985 video for “Running Up That Hill” here:

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Beyonce Voiced Disapproval Of Thin Look On ‘Austin Powers In Goldmember’ Poster Back In 2002

Beyonce doesn’t like when you mess with her image. Remember back in 2002 when the world-renown singer starred in Austin Powers In Goldmember as Foxxy Cleopatra? Well in a recent Vulture revisit of the film, it was revealed that Beyonce had to fight to stay true to her and her character’s image. The film’s makeup artist Kate Biscoe stated that the singer mentioned that she looked too skinny on the movie poster.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony

In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Grammy Awards
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blue’s Duncan James says he ‘dated’ female friends because he was afraid to come out

Blue singer Duncan James has revealed the extent of his fears around coming out as gay in the past.The 44-year-old singer came out to his bandmates in 2012, before publicly discussing his sexuality in 2014.In a new interview, James said he used to “feel relieved” when rumours circulated about him dating his female friends, including Geri Halliwell, Martine McCutcheon and Tara Palmer-Tompkinson.It was not until he met his partner Rodrigo Reis that he “really felt comfortable about my sexuality”, he said.James, who will be performing at Pride events across the UK while wearing drag ensembles, told The Mirror that he...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

104K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy