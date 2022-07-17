ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘Mango Man’ suffers after car crash, community raises funds as the fruit of his labor

By Kathryn Merck
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9meg_0gj0b0CV00

MADISON, Wis. — After a local business owner suffered from a vehicle crash a couple of weeks ago, the community has rallied behind him to get him back on his feet.

Thony Clarke is known around the area as ‘the Mango Man. ‘

“I’m a mango lover,” said Clarke. “It’s a nice fruit. I love cooking with it.”

Outside of his traveling food cart, Clarke also sells sauces online. However, he says his business services more than just fruity food.

“I’m in the business of not only selling food, but selling smiles,” said Clarke.

Recently, it hasn’t been all smiles for the Mango Man.

On July 8, while on errands stocking up product, Clarke was involved in a serious car accident.

“That was pretty intense,” said Clarke. “I don’t remember much other than the hit.”

His friend Tony Roman said he felt awful that his friend was going through something so difficult.

“It was pretty heartbreaking, especially considering the past two years with the pandemic and knowing what everyone in the food service industry has been dealing with and going through,” said Roman.

While Clarke was safe after the accident, his car and many other items related to his business were destroyed in the crash. Roman decided to start a GoFundMe to help his friend.

“Having been through a car accident a couple years ago, it can drag on for months, sometimes years, said Roman. “I knew he needed help and I knew he’d be too humble to ask for it himself.”

The response from the community on the GoFundMe shows that the Mango Man provides more than just something good to eat.

“When people come to him, as much as they love the food, there are people coming not even ordering. Just to say hello to him,” said Roman. “His brand is him.”

“It’s amazing the amount of love and care,” said Clarke. “It’s just amazing it’s so amazing.”

The Mango Man says he’s shocked by how much of the community has come out to support him. He’s excited to soon be able to fully get back to doing what he loves.

“Good food makes people happy,” said Clarke. “That’s my job and I wanna keep doing it as much as possible.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

No injuries reported after car crashes into east side Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There have been no injuries reported after a car crashed into a home on Madison’s east side early Sunday morning. Madison Police report that they were dispatched to the scene at N. Fair Oaks Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after a caller claimed he saw four people running away from the car after it had struck the home.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Rental car stolen from west Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a rental car was stolen from a hotel on Madison’s west side. Officers were sent to the hotel in the 400 block of Commerce Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday. A guest had called police after their rental car was stolen. Police did not give specific details about the vehicle, but said it was a Kia or Hyundai.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

59-year-old man dead after being ejected from car In Dodge county

TOWNSHIP OF WESTFORD, Wis. — A 59-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his truck on County Highway G Wednesday morning. He lost control of his vehicle on County Highway G when a curve caused the truck to spin and eventually drive off of an embankment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s office said at around 12:45 a.m., a deputy found...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Roman
nbc15.com

Vehicle fire causes closure in both directions on Rock Co. highway

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire closed both directions of lanes in WIS 213 near Beloit Tuesday morning. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, reports of this vehicle fire came in at approximately 8:45 a.m. The closure was between County Q and Cleophas Road, according to officials. There...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Loves Park teen charged after gas leaks at Schnucks

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old is facing charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after two gas leaks in just under a month at a local supermarket. Kyle Lombardi, 19, is accused of damaging a gas line at the Schnucks on Harlem on two occasions, June...
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Mango#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police arrest man following ‘weeks-long’ drug investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man early Tuesday morning following a “weeks-long” drug investigation, according to an incident report. The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, with help from Madison’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Thompson Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m. During the search, authorities arrested a 40-year-old man on...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Latest Madison Hyundai/Kia theft strikes out-of-state an visitor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ongoing plague of Hyundai and Kia thefts that has elicited multiple warnings from the Madison Police Department, among other law enforcement agencies, struck again. This time the victim was someone visiting the Wisconsin capital from out of town. According to the latest MPD report, the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy