Haines Borough employees sign a new contract, teams are in town to rebuild from and study what caused the deadly landslide of 2020, plus activists ask residents to address federal agencies to stop potential pollution from the Constantine Mine Project; Skagway’s largest cruise ship dock reopens after a rockslide-related shutdown, waterfront development plans move forward, plus a Skagway softball team takes home a championship from an international tournament.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO