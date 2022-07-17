ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Progressives are failing America’s cities, and urban voters are finally waking up

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJGs7_0gj0aNSA00
New York was rated one of the worst-run cities in America, behind only Washington, DC and San Francisco. Paul Martinka

A new study confirms what exasperated New Yorkers already knew: Their town is one of the worst-run cities in America, behind only Washington, DC and San Francisco.

WalletHub compared “the quality of services residents receive” in six categories (financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution) to the total budget of 150 of the largest US cities to rank the best (and worst) run. Gotham secured the third-worst spot by being 35th in quality of services and 148th in total budget per-capita — meaning New Yorkers are getting barely a pop for each buck city government spends.

This can come as no surprise to Mayor Eric Adams, who this month said he’s “shocked” by “how bad” the city’s “deployment of resources” has been.

It isn’t Adams’ fault, as he’s holding the bag after eight disastrous de Blasio years (including such lowlights as the $1 billion-plus burned on the mental-health initiative ThriveNYC with near-zero result), and after decades of a municipal culture that lavishes resources on the maximally unionized city workforce and politically connected nonprofits with no regard to results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLddm_0gj0aNSA00
Eric Adams said he was shocked about the city’s mismanagement of funds.

Indeed, the common denominator among the poorest-managed metropolises is obvious: They’re controlled by Democrats who endlessly expand what city government pretends to do, at the expense of average citizens. Not coincidentally, the “bottom three” are also all seeing crime soar — though San Francisco voters at least just fired soft-on-crime District Attorney Chesa Boudin, while New Yorkers hired Adams because he vowed to restore public safety.

The disastrous results of progressive policies also explain why deep-blue states like California and New York have seen a mass exodus of people, while Republican-led states like Texas and Florida boom.

Maybe a larger urban voter rebellion against dysfunctional government will follow the revolt on crime: All the polls indicate that America’s working class of all races is fed up with Democratic leadership that just doesn’t care about average folks’ needs.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

De Blasio ends congressional bid: 'Time for me to leave electoral politics'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday and signaled his desire to "leave electoral politics." "It's clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that," he said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

De Blasio drops out of NY congressional race

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday. He had been running to represent New York’s 10th congressional district, which includes part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn. The primary is set for Aug. 23. “It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Washington, DC
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Florida, NY
Local
California Government
New York City, NY
Government
POLITICO

Adams rakes in real estate donations

Mayor Eric Adams is filing his coffers well ahead of a 2025 re-election run, banking over $850,000 in the six months since he took office. Where’s all that cash coming from? A big chunk of it comes from the deep pockets of the real estate industry. Our Sally Goldenberg...
REAL ESTATE
politicsny.com

Rikers Island crisis comes to UN, as protesters voice their concerns while Mayor Adams addressed assembly

Activists staged a silent protest outside of the United Nations Monday in hopes of eliciting a response from the mayor regarding the rising death toll in New York City Jails. Mayor Eric Adams visited the United Nations on July 18 to make a speech as part of the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day. However, while the city’s top elected official spoke inside, protesters from the Jails Action Coalition gathered outside on 43rd Street and First Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Issues Nearly All Its Housing Vouchers

New York City has distributed almost all of the federal rental assistance vouchers provided by the American Rescue Plan, after only issuing less than one-third of the vouchers by March. As David Brand reports in City Limits, “The city agencies and nonprofits helping to administer the program blamed the initial distribution and lease up delays on onerous federal requirements, staff shortages and the challenge of linking various agencies that serve homeless New Yorkers.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
newyorkcitynews.net

New York to get Ukrainian Way

The heart of the city's Russian-speaking Brighton Beach neighborhood will be renamed after Ukraine. As soon as Mayor Eric Adams signs off on the bill, New York City will officially rename the corner of Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue "Ukrainian Way." The two avenues intersect at the heart of Brooklyn's neighborhood, once called "Little Odessa," and known for a large concentration of Russian-speakers and immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Report: Family donated $300K to Hochul, got $367M from NY for their business

A new report says a New York City family donated $300,000 to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign and received millions from the state for their business. The Times Union reports the New Jersey-based electronic wholesaler Digital Gadgets LLC, owned by NYC entrepreneur Charlie Tebele, was paid $637 million in taxpayer funds to provide at-home Covid-19 test kits for the NYS Department of Health. The agency, controlled by Hochul, made 239 separate payments between Dec. 30 and March 25 without a formal contract or any competitive bidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#United States#New Yorkers#Wallethub#Democrats
THE CITY

They Donated to the Brooklyn Democratic Machine. Now They Want to Be Judges.

Aaron Maslow has given a lot to the Brooklyn Democratic Party machine. He’s spent hours binding petition volumes to get candidates supported by the establishment onto the ballot. He’s sat through interminable Zoom meetings to fight progressives demanding rules changes. He’s poured more than $30,000 of his own money into paying for mailers and donating to campaign accounts to help establishment-allied leaders, especially his wife.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cheddar News

What New Yorkers Can Do About That Sky-High Rent

Rent in New York City has reached new heights, according to a recent report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. The average price of renting an apartment in Manhattan topped a record $5,000 per month in June. Erin Sykes, chief economist and real estate adviser for Nest Seekers International, explains why housing has gotten so expensive in the Big Apple and what renters can do about it. "I think people really need to take a step back, say, do I need to live in Soho or Tribeca, or can I commute from Edgewater [New Jersey], and how can I become my own landlord," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
W42ST.nyc

“I Don’t Like the Map!” — Hell’s Kitchen Reacts to NY City Council Proposal to Split Neighborhood into THREE

Hell’s Kitchen residents have reacted with concern and anger to the New York City Districting Commission’s first draft map of new City Council districts, released on Friday. Under the proposal, Hell’s Kitchen would be split between three Council Members — currently, the majority of the area is represented by one, Erik Bottcher. The Districting Commission […] The post “I Don’t Like the Map!” — Hell’s Kitchen Reacts to NY City Council Proposal to Split Neighborhood into THREE appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Here are all the barriers to turning hotels into permanent housing

In New York City, where the related crises of affordable housing and homelessness are a constant battle, there’s been a flurry of headlines about new steps that could hasten the conversion of failing hotels into permanent affordable housing. In Albany last month, lawmakers doubled funding for the effort up to $200 million. Additionally, Gov. Kathy Hochul penned legislation clearing some red tape to make it simpler and swifter for nonprofit developers to repurpose hotels into affordable housing – not just in the city but statewide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Opinion: Mayor Adams, Please Ask NYC to Mask Up

“I am deeply concerned that New York City is taking the foot off the brakes at the exact wrong moment.”. I got a migraine last week. Normally, this is an irritating inconvenience: I need to take the rest of the day off work, crawl into bed, and wait a few hours for the pain, nausea, and visual changes to subside. It’s annoying, but I can tolerate it two or three times a year. But this was the fourth migraine I’d had in five days. If this had happened a few years ago, I might have worried about some kind of environmental toxin. But in 2022, it makes sense. I had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy