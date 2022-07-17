ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Balanced offense gets Pirates past Rockies

 2 days ago

Kevin Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, Jake Marisnick and Jason Delay finished with two hits apiece and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 in Denver on Sunday.

Tyler Beede (1-1) tossed two innings of relief for Pittsburgh, which ended a four-game skid.

Elias Diaz, C.J. Cron and Brendan Rodgers all had two hits and Charlie Blackmon tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits and struck out five over five innings.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead when Newman reached on a throwing error by Ryan McMahon to lead off the game. He moved to third on a single by Chavis and scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s single off the top of the wall in right field.

Colorado came right back in its half of the first. Charlie Blackmon led off with a triple to deep center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Iglesias.

Pittsburgh answered in the third. Gomber walked Vogelbach and Ben Gamel to put runners on first and second with two outs. Marisnick doubled to center to drive in both and make it 3-1.

The Rockies scratched their way back to tie it. Cron doubled with one out in the fourth and went to third on Rodgers’ single. Manny Banuelos relieved starter Bryse Wilson and allowed Cron to score on a fielder’s choice by Randal Grichuk.

Wilson, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings.

Colorado tied it in the fifth when Diaz led off with a triple and scored on Blackmon’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates went back in front in the sixth off reliever Jake Bird (1-1). Delay singled with one out, went to third on a double by Newman and scored on a sharp groundout by Ke’Bryan Hayes. Chavis followed with a single to right to drive in Newman.

Pittsburgh tacked on three in the ninth with an RBI single by Oneil Cruz and a two-run single from Newman.

–Field Level Media

