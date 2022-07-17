FURIA takes home Gamers8 2022 Rocket League championship

FURIA Esports won four straight games in its best-of-seven final against Guild Esports to claim the Rocket League Gamers8 2022 championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Sunday.

The Brazilian esports club earned the $500,000 first-place prize by winning 3-2 on Mannfield (Night), 3-1 on Aquadome, 4-3 in overtime on DFH Stadium and 8-5 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).

FURIA was paced by regular contributors Caio “CaioTG1” Vinicius, Gabriel “caard” Vieira Cardoso and Yan “yanxnz” Xisto Nolasco throughout the final, with yanxnz clinching the victory in a one-on-one scenario with Guild’s Cristian “crr” Fernandez of Spain in Game 4.

Game 1 and Game 3 were three-on-three, while Game 2 was two-on-two.

FURIA advanced to the championship earlier in the day by defeating Team Falcons 4-3 in the semifinal, a series they actually trailed 3-0 after three games. A furious rally culminated with a 3-2 overtime victory on Champions Field in Game 7.

Guild reached the final by sweeping FaZe Clan 4-0.

Rocket League Gamers8 2022 prize pool

1. FURIA Esports — $500,000

2. Guild Esports — $300,000

3-4. Team Falcons, FaZe Clan — $200,000

5-8. 01 Esports, Spacestation Gaming, Complexity Gaming, HEET — $95,000

9-12. Endpoint CeX, Luminosity Gaming, F16 Esports, Dignitas — $50,000

13-16. G2 Esports, Rogue, Renegades, SMPR Esports — $25,000

17-24. DeToNator, Team Secret, Twisted Minds, ANKAA, AllMid, OWL Esports, Orlando Pirates Exdee, Gaimin Gladiators — $15,000

Field Level Media

