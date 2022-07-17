FURIA takes home Gamers8 2022 Rocket League championship
FURIA Esports won four straight games in its best-of-seven final against Guild Esports to claim the Rocket League Gamers8 2022 championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Sunday.
The Brazilian esports club earned the $500,000 first-place prize by winning 3-2 on Mannfield (Night), 3-1 on Aquadome, 4-3 in overtime on DFH Stadium and 8-5 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).
FURIA was paced by regular contributors Caio “CaioTG1” Vinicius, Gabriel “caard” Vieira Cardoso and Yan “yanxnz” Xisto Nolasco throughout the final, with yanxnz clinching the victory in a one-on-one scenario with Guild’s Cristian “crr” Fernandez of Spain in Game 4.
Game 1 and Game 3 were three-on-three, while Game 2 was two-on-two.
FURIA advanced to the championship earlier in the day by defeating Team Falcons 4-3 in the semifinal, a series they actually trailed 3-0 after three games. A furious rally culminated with a 3-2 overtime victory on Champions Field in Game 7.
Guild reached the final by sweeping FaZe Clan 4-0.
Rocket League Gamers8 2022 prize pool
1. FURIA Esports — $500,000
2. Guild Esports — $300,000
3-4. Team Falcons, FaZe Clan — $200,000
5-8. 01 Esports, Spacestation Gaming, Complexity Gaming, HEET — $95,000
9-12. Endpoint CeX, Luminosity Gaming, F16 Esports, Dignitas — $50,000
13-16. G2 Esports, Rogue, Renegades, SMPR Esports — $25,000
17-24. DeToNator, Team Secret, Twisted Minds, ANKAA, AllMid, OWL Esports, Orlando Pirates Exdee, Gaimin Gladiators — $15,000
–Field Level Media
