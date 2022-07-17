ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for man who raped two women in Manhattan an hour apart

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 2 days ago
Security footage of the attacker riding up behind one of his victims. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man suspected of raping two women just before dawn on Saturday, according to police.

The first attack took place around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Central Park West and West 82nd Street, officials said.

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly walking down the street when an unknown man approached her from behind and pulled her to the ground before forcibly penetrating her with his fingers.

The attacker fled on an electric bike, and emergency responders brought the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside to be treated for abrasions she sustained while struggling with the attacker, according to the NYPD.

Around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue A and 4th Street, a 28-year-old woman was walking when the man dismounted his electric bike and again pulled her to the ground, authorities said.

He reportedly told her he had a knife and forced her to perform oral sex on him, before again fleeing on an electric bike.

The victim was brought to Mount Sinai Beth Israel for a medical examination.

Police are requesting anyone with information on the attacks contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

