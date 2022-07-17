ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Tooele by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Tooele The National Weather Service in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Box Elder County, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
City
Tooele, UT
City
Rush Valley, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
City
Skull Valley, UT
State
Utah State
KSLTV

New fire sparks along I-15 between Juab, Utah counties

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A new fire has sparked along Interstate 15 between Juab and Utah counties. State fire officials have estimated the Precision Fire — located at mile marker 241 — has burned over 35 acres, as of 9:03 p.m. “The fire is spreading rapidly,” a...
JUAB COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Box Elder#Mdt#Utah Test#Tooele Army Depot#Great Salt Lake South#Mph
KSLTV

Multiple cougar sightings reported in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City officials are urging residents to be aware after multiple cougar sightings have been reported in the city. Over the past several weeks, cougars have been spotted in the areas of:. 6000 West 3500 South. 4500 West 3080 South. 4400 South 3200...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Stolen Riverton wheelchair-enabled van found at motel

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — A wheelchair-enabled van stolen from a Riverton family's driveway was found at a Salt Lake County motel. Julie Krushensky, mother of Gavin said the van was located by the Salt Lake City Police Department at the Alta Motor Lodge Motel around 1 a.m. Monday. The...
RIVERTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSLTV

Who pays to fix crunched vehicle when carport collapses at an apartment complex?

MIDVALE, Utah — Last winter at a Midvale apartment complex, a carport collapsed and damaged several vehicles parked below it — including a motorcycle belonging to Avery and Sam Shrader. The Shraders say the apartment complex told them it was an “act of nature” and they were on their own to pay for fixing their bike. The landlord said heavy snow brought the structure down, but with evidence that support beams were rusted at their bases, should the apartment complex be off the hook?
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Yes, data centers use a lot of water, but a Utah company shows it doesn’t have to be that way

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Novva’s new Utah data center looks like it could double as the set of a high-tech Hollywood thriller. It has sleek modern architecture with high-end finishes. An observation deck with frosted smart glass turns transparent with just a touch. It reveals banks of servers, row upon row, humming away day and night. Clients access those servers via stiff security, including facial scanners, heat signatures and laser detectors. A pack of robotic guard “dogs” (programmed by Brigham Young University students) patrol dozens of miles each day across the server farm, searching for would-be trespassers and thieves.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Move to the new Utah corrections facility is complete

Salt Lake City — The Utah Department of Corrections successfully moved 2,464 incarcerated individuals from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah corrections facility in Salt Lake City from July 11 through July 15. “This transfer required tremendous forethought and coordination given the logistics and security...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Troopers identify 5 killed since last week on Utah's roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Friday released the names of five people killed in crashes across Utah since last week. A pedestrian, Jerald Parker, 56, of Colorado, was hit by a car about 3:46 a.m. Monday at Camp Williams Road in Saratoga Springs, said Sgt. Derek Dalton. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

8 new arrests made in late night Salt Lake City street racing bust

SALT LAKE CITY — Police announced on Monday that they have arrested eight additional people in connection to a street racing bust over the weekend. Seven people were originally booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Saturday after the event was broken up late Friday night. A total...

Comments / 0

Community Policy