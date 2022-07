Days after national Republican leaders tentatively selected Milwaukee for a national convention, state lawmakers believe Metro Nashville Council might have signed its “death warrant” by rejecting the event. Retaliation against the capital city is likely to be rough when the General Assembly convenes in January, since little time is available for a special session before […] The post Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO