Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy won the 143rd Open Championship at Hoylake on this day in 2014.The then 25-year-old carded a final-round 71, finishing on 17 under par – two shots clear of Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia and AmericanRickie Fowler – to secure his third major title.McIlroy was six shots clear of Fowler going into the final round and seven ahead of Garcia, but his advantage was soon shaven down to two as the Spaniard picked up five strokes through the first 10 holes.Garcia crucially bogeyed the 15th to release the pressure, however, and had to settle for a closing...

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO