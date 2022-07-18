WEATHER TO WATCH: Strong-to-severe storms possible for NYC on Monday

NEW - WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers arrive by 3AM, a few downpours for the AM commute. Downpours & storms likely for the PM commute.

NEXT - HEAT ALERT: As of now, SIX straight 90+ degree days are forecast, starting Tuesday. Last time NYC had 6 or more 90+ days in a row was July 14-20, 2013.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says New York City will see showers Monday morning ahead of strong-to-severe storms possible for the evening commute.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers possible as early as 3AM. Lows around 73.

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Morning showers & downpours. A midday break, then strong-to-severe storms possible for the evening. Warm and breezy. Highs near 85. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Storms can contain 40+ mph gusts. Lows down to 75.

TUESDAY - HEAT ALERT BEGINS: Mostly sunny and turning hot! Highs up to 92. Feels like 95. Lows near 77.

WEDNESDAY- HEAT ALERT: Very hot, hazy, and humid. Highs near 95. Feels like 98-100. Lows around 80.

THURSDAY- HEAT ALERT: Hazy, hot, and humid. A few isolated PM storms. Highs up to 96. Feels like 100+. Lows near 75.

FRIDAY- HEAT ALERT: Hazy, hot, and humid. Plenty of sun. Highs near 93. Lows near 78.

NEXT WEEKEND- HEAT ALERT: High heat continues with no major relief in sight. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. A slight PM storm chance Saturday, better chance Sunday.