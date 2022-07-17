ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

National Ice Cream Day: Odd Fellows teams up with Brooklyn shops for special ice cream giveaways.

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

In honor of National Ice Cream day, local Brooklyn shops are honoring the flavorful and creamy day with special giveaways.

Odd Fellows partnered with Penguin Random House to come up with four new flavors based on book genres such as Romance, Sc-fi, Mystery, and Young Adult, you can also receive a copy of the book “Melt With You” by Jennifer Dugan.

They also partnered with New York City Ferry where you can get a discount on ice cream by showing your ferry ticket at their four locations in Brooklyn.

