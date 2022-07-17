ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport woman recognized for decades of service as member of Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zkcg1_0gj0WBMG00

Monsie Baez, of Bridgeport, was recognized on Sunday for her decades of service to the Bridgeport community.

Baez is a longtime member of the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County and has had an impact on countless others.

"It has been a pleasure being part of the organization, helping the community, especially the kids, the children and also the seniors, which is a passion of mine," Baez said.

Baez appreciates the outpouring of support she has received over the many years she has volunteered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Transit Bus Stops Short Injuring 6

2022-07-19@12:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A Norwalk Transit Bus stopped short on Stratford Avenue at Carroll Avenue. It caused the passengers to be thrown forward injuring 6 according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Society
sheltonherald.com

Swimming banned at these CT locations today due to water quality

Beaches in Fairfield and Westport and swimming areas at two Connecticut state parks have closed Tuesday due to water quality conditions, officials said. Fairfield’s coastal beaches, along with swimming areas at Lake Mohegan, are closed after Monday night’s rain exceeded “the closure criteria,” the town’s health department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Localevent#Local Life#The Puerto Rican Parade
NewsTimes

The Colombian Hot Dog Block Party returns to Bridgeport this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hundreds are expected to celebrate Colombian Independence Day with hotdogs, music and dancing in Bridgeport this weekend. El Latino Restaurant and The Colombian Hot Dog food truck will be hosting the 7th Annual Colombian Hot Dog Block Party on...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man charged in ‘serious’ Stamford stabbing in April

STAMFORD — A 52-year-old Bridgeport man is facing charges in the wake of a stabbing that sent a local food deliveryman to the hospital with serious injuries in April, according to police. Capt. Richard Conklin said the man was delivering an order of food to an apartment complex in...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy