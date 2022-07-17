Bridgeport woman recognized for decades of service as member of Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County
Monsie Baez, of Bridgeport, was recognized on Sunday for her decades of service to the Bridgeport community.
Baez is a longtime member of the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County and has had an impact on countless others.
"It has been a pleasure being part of the organization, helping the community, especially the kids, the children and also the seniors, which is a passion of mine," Baez said.
Baez appreciates the outpouring of support she has received over the many years she has volunteered.
