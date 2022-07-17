ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx residents come together for Riverdale First Pride Festival

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neOId_0gj0W9g300

Even though Pride month is over, Bronx residents were lined up with rainbow hues for the first ever Riverdale Pride festival. News 12’s Cecilia Hua is live at the celebration with more details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronxmama.com

5 things to do this week in the Bronx

July 23, 2-4pm Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join Bartow Pell on the pebble court and garden for a free woodwind performance with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Join the Bronx River Alliance for a free art activity celebrating the natural and human heritage of the Bronx River- and go back in time to when the river “ran silver” with fish. After, stay and enjoy a screening of Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home. Activities and movie will be located near the 228th Street and Bronx Blvd section of the park, near the restroom.
BRONX, NY
amny.com

Smashed on the span: Homeless man’s Manhattan Bridge hut torn down by city workers

The Department of Transportation (DOT) took sledgehammers Tuesday to a makeshift house on the Manhattan Bridge built by a homeless man. NYPD officers and Department of Social Services agents watched on July 19 as DOT workers dragged hefty tools toward a small wooden hut which had been constructed beside the bike lane on the Manhattan side connecting to Chinatown.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
CBS New York

Peace Barbecue held in the Bronx to encourage safe streets

NEW YORK --  A community in the Bronx came together Saturday to encourage safe streets and non-violence.The Peace Barbecue in Fordham Heights was sponsored by the group Good Shepherd Services and its Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence program.People in the neighborhood came out despite the rain to enjoy the food, music and games.Organizers say the message of the day is unity."We want them to be a part of this, to join us, to reject the abnormalities of the violence that is going on so we can live peaceful and vibrant lives here in our neighborhood," said David Caba, with Good Shepherd Services.Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence has been holding Peace Barbecues since 2015.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Rainbow
binghamtonhomepage.com

Video: Van falls into sinkhole in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A van fell into a sinkhole in the Bronx on Monday night. Police cordoned off the area around the Radcliff Avenue hole. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched. First, parts of the street crumbled under one...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a homeless man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found 37-year-old Miguel Andrews unconscious and unresponsive....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy