ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Near triple-digit heat index to start the week, severe weather threat Tuesday

By Bo Fogal
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Severe weather possible tonight with Wednesday set to calm down by afternoon

A low tracking along the Canadian border will continue to bring a 60% storm chance overnight into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could become severe with high wind and hail the most likely result. Rain totals near the Canadian border could go towards a half inch. The rest of the region is more like a quarter inch. Changes will come to our region on Thursday when a high pressure system comes to clear the sky and drop temperatures to the low 80′s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Following the heat, today we’re stormy

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are waking up on a warm and humid note with a few scattered showers and storms hit or miss across the Northland. Throughout the day today, there is a shot at a few scatterd showers and thunderstorms. Still, I suspect the vast majority of the late morning and early afternoon is spent dry as temps rise into the 70s lakeside and 80s further inland. As we head towards this evening, a cold front will begin to progress across the Northland. This could spawn a few severe thunderstorms across the Northland. The entirety of the Northland is under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather, with the most significant threats being strong winds and damaging hail. Most storms should fall below severe standards as we head towards tonight, but we are left with showers and some scattered rumbles of thunder as temperatures fall back into the 60s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Strong storms possible Monday night and Tuesday night

A low tracking along the Canadian border will bring a 40% storm chance overnight into Tuesday morning. The low’s back half will bring another strong storm chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could become severe with high wind and hail the most likely result but there will be a slight chance for tornado activity and flooding, too. The temperatures will stay on the hot side, too. Changes will come to our land by Thursday as a high clears the sky and moderates temperatures to the low 80′s rather than near 90. Our usually short lived summer is here this week!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hot and humid Monday, stormy Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year thus far for some across the Northland. We may start the first part of our day Monday with a few showers but will see skies quickly dry out past the morning commute. We are left with partly cloudy skies that will allow us to warm up into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. With dewpoints in the 70s, it’ll also feel really humid as well. The heat index or real feel temperature for most this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, close to 100! As we head towards this evening and tonight, the threat of a few showers or storms increases. Some storms have the potential of being strong to severe in nature, with the most significant threats being large hail and damaging winds. Tonight’s temperatures remain mild, only tallying back into the mid and upper 60s for most. Some may not even fall back below 70!
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Spring rainfall may be impacting wildfire threat this summer

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Following a rainy spring, some of the forests of the Arrowhead may look a little greener than usual. But as we head into the hottest months of the year, fire officials warn things could dry out quickly. Spring 2022 may be best described in...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Summer weather continues through the weekend, dangerous heat & severe weather next week

TONIGHT: After seeing a typical July day, nightfall will be no different although clouds will increase during the night. There is also a chance for an isolated thunderstorm before midnight, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will continue to be calm from the east between 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The storms are forming from surface heating with some moisture, but once nightfall happens, they will fall apart quickly. High pressure is still sitting over the Great Lakes which is bringing in warmer air from the south. Summer weather will continue for Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Superior, Cable, Hayward

Superior, WI- The Superior Public Library is hosting two award-winning poets this month. Jan Chronister and Peggy Trojan are Wisconsin natives who became friends at a workshop in Iron River 12 years ago. Now they have authored 10 poetry books and have both been awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association. They write about the North woods but also their lives through all the ups and downs. The free event will be held July 28, at 2 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heat Index#Heat Wave#Digit#Northland
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Traffic delays expected July 18 on Arrowhead Road

DULUTH, MN-- Significant traffic impacts are expected on West Arrowhead Road between Dodge Avenue and Woodland Avenue beginning July 18. Crews will work on the manholes and valves in the street, milling the existing asphalt surface, and repaving the road. Work operations may require the road to be reduced to...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Indigenous burial grounds on Wisconsin Point will soon be returned to the Fond du Lac Band. More than 100 years ago, Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds of the Lake Superior Chippewa were destroyed, with the remains of hundreds of native people moved, to make way for industrial development that never came to be.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Birth Announcement! Lake Superior Zoo welcomes new goat-like baby

DULUTH, MN-- The Lake Superior Zoo announced the addition of a new baby, Chinese Goral. Chinese Gorals are small goat-like ungulates. Which are primarily large mammals with hooves. Gorals often live in small groups of 4-12 individuals and eat mostly grass, leaves, twigs and nuts. Mom, Brie and dad, Mac...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Brewing to Re-Open at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Brewing Company is in the process of putting in the finishing touches to it’s new location in the East Lakeside Neighborhood. Owners Sarah and Seth Maxim purchased the company two years ago and decided to make it their own while preserving the company’s legacy in making classic old world beers.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Governor Evers visits Superior small businesses touting grants

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS3Duluth) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made a trip to the Northland Tuesday to promote grants for small businesses in Superior. Evers made his first stop at Superior Waffles, which opened in July of 2021. The waffle café received a grant from the Main Street Bounceback Grants program,...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Eye on Lifestyle: Growing your leadership skills

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We all are leading something, whether in our homes, offices, or communities. However, struggles can happen in leadership. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training shares three tips on how to be a better leader. According...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman stabbed man in Duluth park

DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy