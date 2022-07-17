ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Crime tape spotted near old Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen location

By KPLC Digital Team
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crime tape blocked off an area off...

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2022. Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 54, Westlake: Obscenity. David Eugene Holland, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Keeping the hospital safe

New tip line dedicated to stopping sex trafficking in Calcasieu Parish. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana's insurance crisis has agents, administrators under pressure. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO announces SWLA human trafficking tip line

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the creation of the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at 337-491-SWLA (7952). Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, “We want to have an easy and anonymous way for victims or other members of the community to report possible human trafficking activity; that is why the tip line was created. The phone line is manned 24/7 by deputies in the CPSO Real Time Crime Center who have been specially trained on how to deal with calls relating to human trafficking. Once they have taken the information they will take appropriate steps to ensure the tip is investigated. It is often times hard for victims of human trafficking to come forward; we want to assure them we are here to help and they are the reason the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force was created.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Joseph Tezeno’s family attorney speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Attorney Todd Clemons is representing the family of Joseph Tezeno, the 21-year old who was shot and killed earlier this month, after a south Lake Charles homeowner thought he was an intruder. Clemons tells 7News he’s committed to helping Tezeno’s family find answers and now,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Drug bust lands Louisiana man behind bars

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Man Improvises on Ceiling Repair for Wife

Owning a home can be a daunting task. When I owned one, there was always something to fix, clean, or change. That part was never really relayed to me at the time of signing, and I was not prepared for any of it. Granted, growing up we were broke so dad would fix almost everything at our house. I remember he told me a quote that his dad, my grandfather, told his older brother when his older brother made a comment about being rich and not having to fix things.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

“Tree of Life” mural removed from Charleston building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Called the “Tree of Life”, the huge mural was painted on the Charleston building on the corner of Ryan and Pujo Streets, which houses the studio of Candice Alexander. “It was you know right at $40,000, we installed eight grand worth of lights...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man arrested for fourth-offense DWI

A 43-year-old Sulphur man was arrested for fourth-offense DWI during a traffic stop Friday near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said when deputies approached the truck and spoke with the driver — William R. Rivera, 43 — they detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Deputies also observed a partially full beer bottle inside the truck.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

EDA invests $1.6 million to build Mardi Gras museum in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Economic Development Administration of the United States Department of Congress is awarding a $1.6 million grant to the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, in Lake Chares to help build the new Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras museum. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

River Bluff Park partially closed for repairs

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - River Bluff Park’s splash pad and playground area will be closed for repairs beginning today, Monday, July 18, 2022. The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad. The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22. Parish officials will construct a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 18, 2022, that on July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., CPSO deputies stopped a truck near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, for a traffic violation.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The jury has sentenced Kevin Daigle to death for the murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent. The jury went out at 6:05 p.m. after four days of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s trial. Daigle murdered Vincent in 2015, shooting him when Vincent...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

