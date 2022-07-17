Crime tape spotted near old Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the creation of the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at 337-491-SWLA (7952). Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, “We want to have an easy and anonymous way for victims or other members of the community to report possible human trafficking activity; that is why the tip line was created. The phone line is manned 24/7 by deputies in the CPSO Real Time Crime Center who have been specially trained on how to deal with calls relating to human trafficking. Once they have taken the information they will take appropriate steps to ensure the tip is investigated. It is often times hard for victims of human trafficking to come forward; we want to assure them we are here to help and they are the reason the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force was created.”

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO