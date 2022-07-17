Crime tape spotted near old Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2022. Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 54, Westlake: Obscenity. David Eugene Holland, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the creation of the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at 337-491-SWLA (7952). Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, “We want to have an easy and anonymous way for victims or other members of the community to report possible human trafficking activity; that is why the tip line was created. The phone line is manned 24/7 by deputies in the CPSO Real Time Crime Center who have been specially trained on how to deal with calls relating to human trafficking. Once they have taken the information they will take appropriate steps to ensure the tip is investigated. It is often times hard for victims of human trafficking to come forward; we want to assure them we are here to help and they are the reason the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force was created.”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A maternity shoot at Sam Houston Jones State Park nearly ended with two more additions to the family. John and Paige White were taking photos at the recently reopened park when they saw what appeared to be two dogs chasing after a jogger. Upon closer inspection, the two dogs turned out to be raccoons.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Attorney Todd Clemons is representing the family of Joseph Tezeno, the 21-year old who was shot and killed earlier this month, after a south Lake Charles homeowner thought he was an intruder. Clemons tells 7News he’s committed to helping Tezeno’s family find answers and now,...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information About Fatal Lake Charles Nightclub Shooting. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On July 18, 2022, Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana, reported that on Sunday, April 17 around 2:00 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a shooting at Juicy’s Lounge Nightclub on 3rd Avenue in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making sure the safety of patients, staff and visitors are top priority, that’s the mission of West Calcasieu Cameron hospital. They’re continuing to learn and adapt after recent mass shootings. “Well, hospitals in general are soft targets, just like schools and malls in...
Authorities Asking for Help in Sulphur Side-by-Side Theft Investigation. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that CPSO Detectives are investigating the theft of a 2015 grey Polaris Ranger side-by-side that occurred in the 2800 block of Dunne Street in Sulphur, Louisiana, between July 15th at 8 PM and July 17th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Two weeks after a Louisiana college student was shot to death by a homeowner in Lake Charles, his family has retained an attorney. In a press release Monday, the law offices of Todd Clemons and Associates said they had been hired by the family of Joseph Tizeno, 21 who was attending a party in the neighborhood on July 4 and became intoxicated.
Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Negligent Homicide in Connection with an ATV Crash that Claimed the Lives of Two People. Westlake, Louisiana – On July 18, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Westlake, Louisiana woman in connection with a December 2021 crash that claimed the lives of two people.
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple narcotics arrests in a street level operation on Friday. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, narcotics agents and deputies participating in this street level operation arrested the following:. Quentin “Head” Batiste, 39 of Crowley...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Called the “Tree of Life”, the huge mural was painted on the Charleston building on the corner of Ryan and Pujo Streets, which houses the studio of Candice Alexander. “It was you know right at $40,000, we installed eight grand worth of lights...
A 43-year-old Sulphur man was arrested for fourth-offense DWI during a traffic stop Friday near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said when deputies approached the truck and spoke with the driver — William R. Rivera, 43 — they detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Deputies also observed a partially full beer bottle inside the truck.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Economic Development Administration of the United States Department of Congress is awarding a $1.6 million grant to the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, in Lake Chares to help build the new Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras museum. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the...
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - River Bluff Park’s splash pad and playground area will be closed for repairs beginning today, Monday, July 18, 2022. The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad. The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22. Parish officials will construct a...
Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 18, 2022, that on July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., CPSO deputies stopped a truck near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, for a traffic violation.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The jury has sentenced Kevin Daigle to death for the murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent. The jury went out at 6:05 p.m. after four days of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s trial. Daigle murdered Vincent in 2015, shooting him when Vincent...
