Trump Education Secretary DeVos Says Department She Led 'Should Not Exist'

Alan Simpson, a former Republican senator from Wyoming, had harsh words for former President Donald Trump and his impact on American democracy, according to a new book. Simpson served in the United States Senate from 1979 to 1997, during which time he also served as a whip for the Republican Senate from 1985 till the end of his tenure under the leadership of Bob Dole. Now 90 years old, his new comments about Trump emerged in the recently released book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission, by Mark Leibovich, who is a staff writer for The Atlantic.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO