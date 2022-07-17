ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Education Secretary DeVos Says Department She Led 'Should Not Exist'

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
DeVos has long advocated for charter schools as alternatives to federally regulated public...

Stanley Paige
2d ago

....but while you were heading it, with absolutely no experience, you obviously saw it as necessary! the nerve of you, you run a particular division, and as soon as your hitch is up, you proclaim it unnecessary! no wonder you and Trump got on so well!

Sherri Stone M
1d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤡🔥 BUT 'GRIZZLIES' ...What a clueless entitled person. she has/had no clue how to do that job. Go home princess and have tea on your yacht.

Newsweek

Trump 'Vicious Animal' Who 'Poisoned Democracy': Ex-GOP Sen. Alan Simpson

Alan Simpson, a former Republican senator from Wyoming, had harsh words for former President Donald Trump and his impact on American democracy, according to a new book. Simpson served in the United States Senate from 1979 to 1997, during which time he also served as a whip for the Republican Senate from 1985 till the end of his tenure under the leadership of Bob Dole. Now 90 years old, his new comments about Trump emerged in the recently released book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission, by Mark Leibovich, who is a staff writer for The Atlantic.
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Expect 'Major Violence' if Donald Trump Indicted, Joe Walsh Warns

Former 2020 Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh recently said that he thinks that Donald Trump's most radicalized supporters would likely turn violent if the former president is indicted following the January 6 hearings. "There is a percentage of Trump's followers who would become violent," Walsh, once a supporter and now...
POTUS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
