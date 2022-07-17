Police respond to ‘incident’ at Greenwood Park Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO