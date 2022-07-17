Police respond to ‘incident’ at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Survivors of Sunday’s mass shooting said Tuesday, regaining their belongings is much easier than regaining their sense of safety. When a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall’s food court on Sunday, shoppers left hundreds of items behind as they ran for cover. Police said they recovered about 200 belongings within the crime scene. Survivors picked up those items at the Greenwood Police Department’s training center on Loews Boulevard on Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The doors to Greenwood Park Mall reopened by 11 a.m. Tuesday, and I-Team 8 walked through the shopping center to get a feel for the mood of the people inside. I-Team 8 found most stores open and ready for customers, a handful of stores were closed,...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Gerson Cardona woke up Tuesday morning and felt a push to call on others to come together after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “Our desire is that the lord will heal the souls, heal the people, and give us peace,” Cardona said Tuesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died Monday night following a hit-and-run outside a Castleton shopping center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to an accident near the Clearwater Village shopping center on 82nd Street, just west of Allisonville Road. Officers arrived and...
KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
Greenwood police detail the guns left at the Greenwood Park Mall by the suspect Jonathan Sapirman. https://fox59.com/greenwood-park-mall-shooting/wife-and-husband-among-greenwood-mall-victims-gunman-identified/
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple police departments responded to Greenwood Park Mall. Two people are dead, and multiple people are injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. There is no ongoing threat. An eyewitness tells News 8 that a Good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter. The Indianapolis...
Governor Holcomb issued a statement Monday after the Greenwood Park Mall shooting news conference. He said he joins all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood. He credits them with “surely preventing further loss of...
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers were gathered Monday night on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Post Road exit for a shooting that’s left one person dead. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot just after 5:15 p.m. Monday on a ramp...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals accused in a robbery on the city’s west side. The incident took place in the 200 block of North Mickley Avenue — near Mickley and Ohio Street — on July 5. According...
INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on Indianapolis’ north side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Police reported to the 7900 block of Spring Mill Road just after 11 a.m. Monday on a death investigation. Police say they are investigating the death as a possible drowning,...
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
