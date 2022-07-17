ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Police respond to ‘incident’ at Greenwood Park Mall

By Tony Brunenkant
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple police departments are responding to Greenwood Park Mall. The...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall shooting survivors retrieve belongings

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Survivors of Sunday’s mass shooting said Tuesday, regaining their belongings is much easier than regaining their sense of safety. When a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall’s food court on Sunday, shoppers left hundreds of items behind as they ran for cover. Police said they recovered about 200 belongings within the crime scene. Survivors picked up those items at the Greenwood Police Department’s training center on Loews Boulevard on Tuesday.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner IDs 3 people killed in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the three people who died as a result of Sunday’s shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. The coroner’s office says Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife. Police identified the...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Clergy come together in prayer after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Gerson Cardona woke up Tuesday morning and felt a push to call on others to come together after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “Our desire is that the lord will heal the souls, heal the people, and give us peace,” Cardona said Tuesday night.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Toddler dies after hit-and-run in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died Monday night following a hit-and-run outside a Castleton shopping center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to an accident near the Clearwater Village shopping center on 82nd Street, just west of Allisonville Road. Officers arrived and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Police respond to shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, 2 dead, multiple injured

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple police departments responded to Greenwood Park Mall. Two people are dead, and multiple people are injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. There is no ongoing threat. An eyewitness tells News 8 that a Good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter. The Indianapolis...
GREENWOOD, IN
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb issues statement regarding Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Governor Holcomb issued a statement Monday after the Greenwood Park Mall shooting news conference. He said he joins all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood. He credits them with “surely preventing further loss of...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN

