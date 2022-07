This morning is starting off mild & muggy across Central Florida. A few isolated showers are possible to the north and west of the metro throughout the morning, with the bulk of the rain & storms developing by the afternoon hours. Highs reach the mid 90s. Our forecast tomorrow will once again feature showers & storms, but by Thursday our rain chances will begin to fall. A 30% coverage of rain will start by Thursday and last through part of the weekend. Low rain chances will allow our highs to rise a couple of degrees. Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days at 97°.

