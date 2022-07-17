ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For today, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. For Wednesday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bostwick, FL
City
East Palatka, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
City
Crescent City, FL
City
Pomona Park, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
San Mateo, FL
City
Hastings, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Cherokee, Coosa, Etowah, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Calhoun; Cherokee; Coosa; Etowah; Macon; Pike; Russell; St. Clair; Talladega; Tallapoosa HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 105 on Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy