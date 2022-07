Effective: 2022-07-20 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Hardin; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Pickaway; Ross; Shelby; Union HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON The combination of temperatures reaching into the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity will allow for heat index values in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO