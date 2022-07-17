ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

By Joe Schroeder
 2 days ago
IMPD on scene after a shooting at Greenwood Mall.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Both law enforcement officials and witnesses on the scene confirm to FOX59 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

