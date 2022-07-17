UPDATE: Wanship fire now 100% contained

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Wanship Fire which broke out in Summit County over the weekend has been 100% contained.

The size of the fire remains at 40 acres as crews continue to monitor the wildfire’s hotspots.

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Officials of Summit County have reported that evacuations have been lifted for those in the area.

Though the fire remains the same in terms of its size and containment, fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night tending to the Wanship Fire’s hot spots and perimeter.

JULY 17, 2022 / 9:02 PM

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – At this time, representatives of Summit County say that there has been no change to the size or containment of the Wanship Fire. The blaze is still estimated at 40 acres at 40% containment.

Officials have reported that crews have been successful in taming the flames despite heavy winds which are now starting to slow.

Evacuations remain in place.

JULY 17, 2022 / 7:05 PM

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Officials of Summit County have confirmed evacuations in the area as a result of the Wanship fire.

County representatives say that a shelter is open to the public at the Wanship Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 30899 Old Lincoln Highway.

Several structures have been successfully defended, and the fire is currently at 40% containment.

JULY 17, 2022 / 6:38 PM

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCFD) has confirmed the Wanship Fire’s location as the area of 7200 West and Interstate 80.

At this time, the agency advises residents to avoid the area, as “the logistics of high winds and firefighting activities have created hazardous conditions.”

JULY 17, 2022 / 6:25 PM

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has dubbed the Summit County blaze that began on Sunday as the “Wanship Fire.”

UFI reports that this fire is growing at a rapid rate and is currently covering 40 acres. A source at ABC4 has confirmed that evacuations have been issued as a result of the blaze.

Courtesy of Summit County

What started out as a single-structure fire is now threatening six to ten additional structures.

Multiple resources are both en route and on scene managing the incident.

JULY 17, 2022 / 4:53 PM

WANSHIP, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A new fire has been reported in Summit County.

Officials reported a structure and grass fire in Wanship at 4:33 p.m. on Sunday that has closed off both directions of Old Lincoln Highway between the Interstate 80 exit and entrance.

At this time, representatives of the county say that no additional structures are threatened, though the fire is spreading up a nearby hill.

North Summit Fire is responding to this incident with assistance from the Park City Fire District.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

