Atwater, CA

Police investigate suspicious death in Atwater

By Michael Tellez
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Atwater Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in Atwater Saturday night. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Packers Street around 8:50 P.M. to talk to...

Related
FOX26

Man faces murder charge following deadly shooting in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Atwater. A multi-jurisdictional operation led the Atwater, Turlock, Modesto police departments, State Parole, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s to locate and arrest 21-year-old Adrian Hernandez of Merced. On Tuesday, officials served a search...
ATWATER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Case Of Tent Lit On Fire In Stockton, Leaving 1 Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges After Large Downtown Fight

At about 2:31 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense in progress at The Udder Place, 110 West Main Street, Turlock, after a fight had broken out in the street in front of the business between two large groups with one of the involved parties possibly cocking a gun.
TURLOCK, CA
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Atwater, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Police Release Image Of Stockton Man Accused Of Shooting Police Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend. The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI. An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer. (credit: Mountain View Police Department) The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive. Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase. Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS Sacramento

68-Year-Old Hughson Woman’s Body Found In Canal

HUGHSON (CBS13) – Authorities are in Hughson investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a canal. According to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, on Monday just after 8 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that a body was found face-down in a water-filled canal near the intersection of E Hatch Rd. south of Tully Rd. in Hughson. Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and worked with fire and paramedics to recover the body, which turned out to be a Hispanic woman in her late 50’s, or early 60’s, with short, light brown hair. Investigators say the woman has been identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz. Her cause of death is still pending a forensic autopsy. Anyone with information about the incident, or who know about anyone missing in the Hughson area, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office. Hughson is a town located about 9 miles east of downtown Modesto in Stanislaus County.  
HUGHSON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Fleeing From Officer on Foot and Destroying Meth Pipe

At about 4:00 am Monday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious person near the intersection of Geer Road and Wayside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with two subjects, including Guillermo Hernandez, 31, of Turlock. Hernandez immediately began fleeing on foot...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said. Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

14-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located

Valley Springs, CA — At the conclusion of a two-day search, a boy who drowned at Lake Camanche was located. The 14-year-old unidentified boy went underwater on Sunday about 200 yards offshore while recreating in the lake. The Calaveras and Amador dive teams, the CHP, the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others were involved in the search. The boy was found deceased during the seven o’clock hour Monday evening.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Woman found dead in Hughson canal identified

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Hughson canal. According to a news release, deputies were called to the canal bank at the intersection of E Hatch Road near Tully Road around 8 a.m. Monday for a woman found face down in the water.
HUGHSON, CA
FOX26

Elderly at-risk woman reported missing out of Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Atwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman that is considered an at-risk adult. 69-year-old Rebecca Walker was reported missing Sunday morning. Walker was last seen in the Modesto area driving her black Convertible Volkswagen Bug...
ATWATER, CA
Fox40

Woman’s body found face down in canal in Stanislaus County

HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a woman’s body found face-down in the water along a canal bank on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found around 8 a.m. in Hughson, a city about ten miles southeast of Modesto, near the intersection of E Hatch Road and Tully Road. She was identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Car Accident on SR-132 in Stanislaus County

Officials reported injuries in a crash that occurred on SR-132 on the morning of Friday, July 15, 2022. The motor vehicle accident took place around 8:40 a.m. on State Route 132 and Paradise Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash with Injuries Reported on SR-132 CHP...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Truck Crash on Stuhr Road Near Newman in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Stuhr Road on the morning of Friday, July 15, 2022. According to CHP traffic officers, the crash took place at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Eastin Road and Stuhr Road. The incident involved a total of two vehicles, including a 1999 Peterbilt truck and a 2015 Toyota sedan.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
