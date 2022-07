WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Guests may have to wait a bit longer if they want that perfect shot of the local waterfalls near the Finger Lakes. This July so far has been drier than normal. According to data taken from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, only 0.29 of an inch of rainfall fell from July 1 to July 17.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO