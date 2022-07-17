Families enjoy world’s biggest bounce house for Sanford summer celebration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius Health is providing free cancer survivorship workshops. Those who have been touched by cancer are welcome to attend the group. The sessions are held once or twice a month. The subjects range from learning skin care tips for dry and irritated skin to learning about different headwear, such as wigs and extensions, to yoga.
Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
These are the 10 BEST dive bars in the state of North Dakota!. That's a bold statement, but I just got done counting more than 1,000 votes from our listeners, readers, and fans, so I'm sticking to it. This is actually a story a year and a half in the making.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck staple, Bread Poets, is changing hands but will still be serving Bismarck favorites with zest. Bread Poets in downtown Bismarck is known across the state. It was opened in 1998 by Jon Lee, whose career had taken him away from Bismarck, but his heart was calling him home and he saw a need for quality, homemade bread.
As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
A routine Sunday afternoon in Mandan turns terrifying in seconds. Have you ever found yourself living life, going through the motions of a normal day when suddenly it seems your whole world is caving in? That's exactly what Leisha Hulm from Mandan experienced yesterday. Her boyfriend Alex was out in the driveway changing the oil when the unexpected happened. This is when what was hoping to be an effective little scissor jack folded causing his arm and chest to be pinned under the car.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This extreme heat and humidity are what everyone is talking about. With a heat index of 100°, many North Dakotans trying to find any way to cool down. Aside from the river and swimming pools, there are a few other ways to beat the heat.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, thousands of students across North Dakota learn about the importance of being a business owner through Lemonade Day. This year, students at Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck are putting their marketing skills towards fundraising efforts to rebuild their playground. “I love lemonade. I love...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is running into the worst food shortages it has seen. The non-profit is struggling to make ends meet. Keeping these shelves stocked has been harder than ever. ”Now we actually have a distribution list so we can keep better control of...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Melatonin is a natural sleep aid that is sometimes recommended for kids, but it can also cause harm. Melatonin poisoning has increased 500% in the last nine years. The CDC has recently released new guidelines raising awareness and new protocols. Pediatrician Dr. Evan Rogler recommends parents...
Sanford’s Summer Celebration will kick off on Sunday, July 17, and with a big festival comes a big entertainment center. As part of the festivities, the group has decided to bring the World’s Largest Bounce House to the event. While the entertainment company behind the structure actually has four massive bouncy buildings to its name, […]
The sisters from Hazen, North Dakota, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, otherwise known as the National recording act Tigirlily crashed a wedding dance over the weekend in Bismarck. I wonder if they said they had a maple syrup conglomerate in Vermont?. Details come to us from a listener who videotaped the...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting free Narcan training sessions for the public. Narcan is the only FDA-approved nasal form of emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose. This small box contains something that could be the difference between life and death — a dose of...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes there is no way to beat the heat. One local auto repair shop has reported an increase in air conditioning repairs as temps soar into triple digits. Employees at Bismarck Tire Center can feel the rising temps and they also see the effects of the...
North Dakotans are known for many things; we're nice, we're impervious to cold weather, and we drink a lot of beer, but what are the people of Bismarck known for??. We're chill! -- And by chill, I mean laid back. According to a study done by WalletHub, Bismarck is one of the LEAST stressed states in the country. Researchers looked at 182 cities and evaluated their unemployment rates, divorce rates, and even suicide rates. There were 40 metric total, that they looked at to come up with this list.
Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
I remember as a kid getting up in the morning and driving over to our local farmers market. I'd stop at every booth and ask my grandma to buy me literally everything that struck my fancy. Pies, rugs, blankets, handmade candles, baked goods, produce, baskets, purses, clothes, and everything you...
This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
MANDAN, N.D. (KMOT) – MSgt. Luther Hoffner, Sr. earned medals for his service in Vietnam. Those medals were lost—that is, until a twist of fate that brought Hoffner’s family together with an area police chief. KMOT reporter Kalie Paulus, a veteran herself, helped arrange a special meeting...
