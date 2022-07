Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 90-mile marker at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was operating a 2015 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in the area of the 90-mile-marker at a high rate of speed. Braxton drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate.

MECHANICSVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO