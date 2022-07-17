ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Oakwood Beach hosts Silver Room Block Party’s return

By Tahman Bradley, Alonzo Small
WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – A popular South Side festival makes its triumphant return in a new location on the beach. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Silver Room Block Party moved from 53rd...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Hyde Park Grandfather Killed In Carjacking Last Year To Be Honored With Song’s Debut, ‘Nope’ Screening This Weekend

HYDE PARK — Keith Cooper was a father, a grandfather, an Augustana Lutheran Church member, a Hyde Park community pillar and a Vietnam War veteran. Among Cooper’s many roles, he was particularly dedicated to mentoring young men. Cooper took an informal, personal approach, allowing him to cut through the “red tape” that might otherwise delay them from getting the help they needed, said his daughter, Keinika Carlton.
CHICAGO, IL
blac.media

Nikki Giovanni Hosts African Americans in Philanthropy Event in Chicago

Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) will host a special Black Philanthropy Month event featuring the legendary and beloved poet Nikki Giovanni. Additionally, the evening will offer guests a special preview of The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited, a groundbreaking exhibition and multimedia presentation that has captivated visitors across the country. The exhibition tells the comprehensive story of centuries-old generosity among Americans of African descent. This special one-night only pop-up event and keynote by Giovanni will be held Thursday, August 25, at Chicago History Museum, 1601 North Clark Street. The invitation only VIP Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the program at 7:00 p.m. The Soul of Philanthropy – Reframed and Exhibited returns to Chicago February through April 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#House Music#Silver Room Block Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's largest landlord sued over dangerous living conditions

CHICAGO - Chicago's largest landlord is being sued over unsafe living conditions. A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday against Pangea Properties. More than a dozen tenants are accusing the company of fostering dangerous living conditions that include broken elevators, lack of heat or electricity and severe rodent infestation. Pangea is...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Bronzeville shop celebrates National Ice Cream Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Ice Cream Day Today! Former President Ronald Reagan established the holiday as the third Sunday in July back in 1984. Ice cream fans can scoop up a number of sweet deals at various shops. SEE ALSO | Chicago festivals 2022: See list of summer events...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 3, dies after falling from 18th floor of Chicago high-rise: police

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday night after falling from the 18th floor of a high-rise building onto a parking garage below, Chicago police said. The incident occurred in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue around 7 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood. Officials say the child was inside...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 26, shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing outside around 10:34 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He took himself to Saint Mary's Hospital where he was listed in stable...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Movement aims to remind drivers to secure pets

The #BuckleUpWithBlueBear movement was started by Joze Cruz and Juliette Mcauly after their dog Blue Bear leapt out of their vehicle. The couple joined Good Day Chicago to bring awareness to a real danger pet parents should be aware of.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy