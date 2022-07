Yu Yu Hakusho is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series is still one of the biggest action hits ever with a cool take on Yusuke Urameshi! Yoshihiro Togashi is currently working on his return with his current manga series, Hunter x Hunter, but the series creator first really got a hold with fans with the release of Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only was it a memorable manga, but the anime adaptation remains one of the most popular and highly regarded action franchises of all time even after all these years have gone by.

