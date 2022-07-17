ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in Lancaster

By Associated Press, Jennifer McGraw
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSpPr_0gj0QqJx00

Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in the Antelope Valley, authorities said Sunday.

The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 in Lancaster, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.

The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, said Brandy Swanson, the group’s director. It was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center, she said.

Swanson said between 25 and 30 bags were taken, containing an unknown number of individual pieces. She said 18 victims were reporting more than $100 million in losses. Callahan said it was less than $10 million.

“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brink’s said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles, said the robbery was in the desert city of Lancaster in northern LA County. Eimiller said the bureau agency was working with local authorities, but she could not immediately provide more information.

A dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which patrols Lancaster, didn’t have information about the investigation on Sunday.

Swanson said vendors who travel between jewelry shows typically underinsure their merchandise because they can’t afford to insure it fully.

“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”

The International Gem and Jewelry show hosts about 45 shows nationwide per year, she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief, Fugitive Arrested By Deputies In Canyon Country

A suspected catalytic converter thief and a fugitive were arrested by deputies in Canyon Country Thursday. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped a car violating vehicle code near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Linda Vista Street in Canyon Country Thursday, which led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Robs Valencia Liquors, Eats Stolen Food

Deputies are investigating after a man allegedly robbed Valencia Liquors and ate the food he stole Monday. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a reported robbery at Valencia Liquors on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Possible Murder Suspect In Custody In Santa Clarita After Foot Pursuit

A possible murder suspect was taken into custody in Canyon Country after a brief foot pursuit with Santa Clarita Sheriff Station deputies. At around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday a detective with the SCV Sheriff’s Station engaged in a foot pursuit with a suspected murder suspect according to initial reports. The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

18-Year-Old With Loaded Firearm Within Reach Arrested During Santa Clarita Traffic Stop

An 18-year-old man was arrested during a Santa Clarita traffic stop last week when detectives located a loaded firearm within immediate reach of the driver. While patrolling Valencia around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Career Offender, Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA Team) detectives initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle not adhering to vehicle code on the 23900 block of Windward Lane in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected road rage incident leads to firearm arrest

July 9, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if traffic on U.S. 101 between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles isn’t bad enough with tailgaters and erratic high-speed lane-changers motorists might now consider the wisdom of resisting the urge to make any eye contact with their fellow travelers. It...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored#Jewels#Property Crime#Brink
KTLA

U.S. Marshals offers reward for info on suspected Lady Gaga dognapper mistakenly released from custody in L.A.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the man suspected of kidnapping three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga and shooting the pop star’s dog walker, officials announced this week. James Howard Jackson, 19, was mistakenly released from custody on April 6 because of a clerical error. Early […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained in Canyon Country by deputies

A man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation led deputies on a brief foot pursuit in Canyon Country Tuesday evening before being detained, according to law enforcement radio traffic and sheriff’s officials. The foot pursuit was first reported at approximately 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hidaway Avenue...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

Navy SEAL convicted in 2016 killing in Santa Monica

A former United States Navy SEAL has been convicted in the 2016 killing of a man in Santa Monica. Santa Monica police arrested Theo Krah, 34, in June 2016 on suspicion of stabbing and beating a man who he had previously gotten into an altercation with. The victim was found severely injured on the sidewalk […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

5 Freeway Vehicle Fire Slows Traffic In Newhall

A vehicle fire on the 5 Freeway prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday. The vehicle fire, dubbed the Calgrove Incident, was reported on the northbound 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “It went out as a brush fire,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian severely injured in Tarzana hit-and-run crash

A woman was injured late last week after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her and her vehicle in Tarzana, police said. The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. July 15 near the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A four-door Chevy Spark was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from armored truck traveling from San Mateo to Southern California

A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck. According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.
SAN MATEO, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita man arrested on suspicion of felony spousal assault

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Santa Clarita man on suspicion of felony spousal assault on Sunday in Canyon Country. According to a report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at around 6:15 p.m. in the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
yovenice.com

28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in Venice that took place earlier this year. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 15 around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of the location, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Yuhas Dead after Collision on 710 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]

Traffic Collision near Willow Street Left One Fatality. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 710, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened when a pickup-truck hit the center divider, near Willow Street, killing one person. As a result, responding...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy