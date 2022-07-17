Two Shootings Within 12 Hours in Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

Photo credit Getty Images

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate two shootings that occurred around 12 hours apart on Saturday.

Around 7 am, officers responded to the 2300 block of Atmore Street for reports of a person shot in the leg.

He told police he was out walking when it happened. Medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Then around 730 pm, Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Brighton Woods Road. There they found a man with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Officers applied two tourniquets until EMS arrived. Medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been named in either incident and investigations are ongoing.

