ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders slams Biden visit to Saudi Arabia

By Rachel Scully, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJwBC_0gj0QbKI00

( The Hill ) – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday criticized President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, saying that he does not believe “that type of government should be rewarded with a visit by the president of the United States.”

When asked by ABC “This Week” host Martha Raddatz whether Biden should have visited the country, Sanders replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

“You have a leader of that country who was involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist,” he added. “I don’t think that that type of government should be rewarded with a visit by the president of the United States.”

Biden’s best hope for 2024 might be Donald Trump

Sanders said that while he understands oil and energy are the main reasons Biden went to the country, the bottom line is to focus on the companies, as their profits in the last quarter “have been extraordinarily high.”

“I happen to believe that we have to tell the oil companies to stop ripping off the American people, and if they don’t, we should impose a windfall profits tax on them,” he added.

Sanders said Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations, questions of democracy and violence against government dissidents show why the U.S. should not maintain a close relationship with the country.

“If this country believes in anything, we believe in human rights, we believe in democracy,” he said. “And I just don’t believe we should be maintaining a warm relationship with a dictatorship like that.”

Sanders’s call for a windfall tax echoes the bill he introduced with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). He has also pointed to Exxon’s reported plans to triple stock buybacks.

“Instead of increasing supply or expanding production, what did Exxon do? Triple its stock buyback program to $30 billion to enrich its wealthy shareholders,” he tweeted. “We need a windfall profits tax.”

The senator is one of many progressives and environmentalists in favor of a windfall profits tax on oil companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton […]
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Abc#Washington Post#American
Fox News

How President Biden's brother peddled influence using the Biden family name in the Middle East: GOP lawmaker

Rep. James Comer showed how President Biden's brother James allegedly peddled influence in the Middle East Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." REP. JAMES COMER: This is very serious. This is the first time that we have evidence that the Bidens have tried to peddle influence in the Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia. So James Biden somehow got hooked in with a small health care startup called Americore Holdings. And like any small startup, they need capital. And James Biden made the pitch that if they worked with him, he could use the Biden family name and capitalize on that by getting them funding from the Middle East.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Tom Cotton blasts Biden's Middle East visit: Biden 'let Iran rush forward with a nuclear weapon'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discussed the ongoing issues surrounding the Middle East while appearing on "Sunday Night in America" with Fox News host Trey Gowdy. President Biden recently received widespread criticism for an image of him fist-bumping Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the former previously insisted on treating the country as a "pariah" for the death of a journalist in 2018. Although Cotton agreed that Biden’s trip was mostly unsuccessful, he added that the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia is more complex than one would realize.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden and Hunter's Colombia connection

JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER'S COLOMBIA CONNECTION. The Hunter Biden story has always been a Joe Biden story. It has been clear all along that Hunter Biden, like some other relatives of high office-holders, spent years trying to cash in on his father's government position. And we've known for a while that Justice Department investigators are looking into whether Hunter Biden paid taxes on the money he got from various overseas deals and whether he fully complied with foreign agent registration requirements.
POLITICS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy