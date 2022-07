Real estate investment firms purchased 9.6% of residential homes in King County in 2021. Slightly higher percentages were recorded in Pierce and Snohomish Counties. Those percentages follow a nationwide trend: with inflation rates rising — the Consumer Price Index recorded a 9.1% year-over-year price increase across all consumer items as of June — investors have looked to real estate acquisition to hedge against inflation, with residential rentals and their annually variable rental prices attractive to investment firms looking to get ahead of the curve.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO