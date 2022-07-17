ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Project Lifesaver locates people prone to wandering

By Renetta DuBose
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtftL_0gj0OIFf00

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Families living with at risk loved ones who may wander can utilize a program in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety wants to remind the community about Project Lifesaver .

It runs the non-profit program which helps locate people who have the behavior of wandering such as Alzheimer’s or autism.

Those individuals wear a wrist band. When they go missing, the caregiver notifies the agency using Project Lifesaver and those trained members try and locate them with radio technology.

Lieutenant Andrew Harris said the program has been around since 1999 and has a proven record of success nationally and locally.

ALSO ON WJBF: “Operation Southern Slow Down” speed crackdown begins Monday

“The client would wear a transmitter on their wrist. If they do become prone to wander away from their caregiver or from home we can respond as a search team and use a receiver to locate them in a timely manner along with the rest of the search team,” Lt. Harris with North Augusta Department of Public Safety said, adding the program’s response time determines life and death sometimes.

Lt. Harris added those safety officers searching for someone with Project Lifesaver have to be within a one mile radius on the ground to find them. It’s a five mile radius by air for agencies that search by helicopter. NADPS does not yet. He said there is no cost to get your loved one a wristband for the program. Additionally, other local agencies also use Project Lifesaver.

For more information , contact North Augusta Department of Public Safety at 803-279-2121 and ask for Lt. Harris. You can also email him at aharris@northaugustasc.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Updated playgrounds open at 2 neighborhood parks in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work is complete on updating the playgrounds at two neighborhood parks in Aiken. The Crosland Park playground at 1676 Aldrich St. Northeast and Kalmia Hill Park playground at 3311 Summit Drive have officially opened for play. Replacing the formerly outdated playground equipment at these neighborhood parks...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Low-cost pet adoptions continue through July in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are hosting a special Empty the Shelter event through July 30. Adoption fees for pets will be reduced and fees for some dogs will even be waived during this promotion. Adoption hours at the shelter,...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Who’s in charge of cleaning up grungy areas of Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District 7 Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom revealed during a committee meeting that Keep Augusta Beautiful is being disbanded. This was in response to an Augustan who presented pictures of unkempt areas in the city. Here’s who is really in charge of cleaning those areas in...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Lifesaver
WJBF

Recycling collection faces temporary change in Aiken

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – The city of Aiken has announced a temporary change in the recycling collection. According to the city’s Public Services department, due to equipment and capacity issues,the recycling vendor that processes the city’s recycling will not be able to accept the recycling this week.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken received $350,000 grant for renovations to Smith-Hazel Recreation Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Aging has granted the City of Aiken a $350,000 grant to make renovations to the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. The city says that funding will renovate and expand existing restrooms to meet ADA accessibility standards, update the catering kitchen for better functionality and convert two existing storage rooms into a dedicated senior room and a fitness room. Additionally, the city plans to renovate include all doors and entrances to be ADA accessible with automatic operating doors installed at the entrances and restrooms; construction of a wheelchair accessible countertop at the front desk; additional windows to renovated rooms for natural light; upgrade existing windows for energy efficiency; and HVAC upgrades for enhanced indoor air quality and energy efficiency, among other improvements.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Family issues urgent cry for help finding missing senior

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Dan James Williams’ health problems and hot conditions outside, his family is very worried about the missing 70-year-old. He disappeared Friday and hasn’t been seen since then, prompting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to issue a missing-person alert. He was last seen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Clarks Hill farmer shows how he celebrates Christmas in July

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may be July, but one local man is always thinking about Christmas. We talked to Charlie Mills about how he’s preparing for the Christmas season year-round. “Doesn’t mean that we’re not doing anything. There’s a lot going on in July,” he said....
CLARKS HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Augusta, SC
WJBF

Kids fishing derby to be held at Mayor’s Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta kids fishing derby is set for Saturday, July 23rd at Mayor’s Fishing Pond. 100 kids from the Augusta area will participate in the 2022 tournament from 9am-12 pm Saturday, July 23, at the Mayors Fishing Pond on 1836 Lock and Dam Road in Augusta. The event will include fishing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Salvation Army seeing increased need for services

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For Vensentay Metoyer, the Salvation Army has been the helping he needs. ” Its been a blessing. Nothing short of a blessing,” Metoyer said. It’s also helping many others as Salvation Army leaders said they’re now seeing an increased need for their services. ” We’re up in both meals served […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

DOT wants public input on 13th Street Bridge future

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public feedback on project updates on a proposed solution to replace the existing 13th Street Bridge. The Bridge stretches over the Savannah River between Augusta, Georgia, and North Augusta, South Carolina. The replacement would expand recreational opportunities and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fall 2023 completion expected for downtown apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction is underway on a new downtown housing community that will have commercial space on the ground floor – and it’s expected to be complete in a little over a year. The development will be known as The Augustan, with an estimated completion date...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Building permit, business license sites to close for training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Planning and Development Department will close its building permit and business licensing counters on July 27 for staff training. The counter at the Marvin Griffin Road location will close from 2:30-5 p.m. The counter at the Telfair Street location will close from 3- 5...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gold Cross subsidy request denied by Augusta Commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commission voted to deny a $1.6 million subsidy request by Gold Cross. An extra $950,000 request was denied for Gold Cross in a split five to five vote. Commissioners in favor of the motion said it’s cheaper to support the EMS than try to break away from them.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a large law enforcement presence on Reese Avenue after deputies were called to a welfare check. Dispatchers said the call came in at 7:25 p.m. on Monday. We’ve reached out to authorities for more information. Coroner Mark Bowen says his staff was not called...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Children’s Hospital of Georgia’s fundraiser brings in money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A huge campaign has wrapped up and is bringing in funds to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and you are a big part of making this happen. You may remember shopping at a nearby Walmart or Sam’s Club and being asked to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network during checkout.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

CSRA blood bank welcomes previously restricted donors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans and active-duty service members who used to live in the U.K. or Europe can now donate blood. “We hear a lot that donors are discouraged that they weren’t able to donate,” said Ashley Whitaker, director of community resources at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy