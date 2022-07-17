ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Paul lists East Boise home for sale

By BoiseDev
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written by Gretchen Parsons for BoiseDev. Idaho native and movie star Aaron Paul put his Boise home on the market. “The Klein House” as it’s called, is just over 2,000 square feet on Warm Springs Avenue in Boise’s east end. Designed by Art...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

 

103.5 KISSFM

“What’s Between the Buns?,” With Boise’s Bad Boy Burgers

Hello hello, my beautiful neighbors of the Treasure Valley!. If you live anywhere near downtown Boise, especially around The Bench or Federal Way, you’ve probably heard of Bad Boy Burgers. Their food is not only quick and convenient, but incredibly tasty. They literally have everything from delicious burgers, mouthwatering...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Popular Local Burger Joint Announces It Is Expanding into Eagle

Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.
EAGLE, ID
Aaron Paul
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Upcoming Country Event in Boise Makes for a Perfect Summer Night Out

Y’all in the mood for a rad country western BBQ with some amazing live music or what?!. I mean, when are you ever not in the mood for amazing food and live music?. If y'all answered yes like I did, then dust off your boots and get ready to join Stone Crossing at their Western Hoedown & Dinner this Saturday (July 23rd) from 6:00-10:00pm for an incredibly fun night of dancing, eating, drinking around the bonfire, and tearing up the dance floor.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Buy Your Mega Millions Ticket at One of Boise’s 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations

Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Mega Millions drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!. None of the past 26 Mega Millions drawings have produced a jackpot winner, which means the drawing for Tuesday, July 19 is a whopping $530 million! You read that right. The winning ticket will be worth more than half a billion dollars. (The cash option is $304.7 million, that's still not too shabby!)
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Brush fire in Meridian burns five acres

MERIDIAN, Idaho — About five acres burned today near Harris Street and South Meridian Road. The fire started around noon. Meridian and Kuna fire departments put it out just 30 minutes later. After the fire started, flames moved through grass toward the South East. The area that burned is...
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Search continues for Idaho man whose vehicle went into river

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers are searching for a man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14. In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the...
BOISE COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Desperate Boise Home Sellers Leading the Nation in Price Cuts

According to a new report, the nation's most overvalued home market for the past two years is leading the country in home price reductions. Over the past several years, the Boise housing market has received national attention from television networks, national newspapers, digital publications, and other outlets covering the unprecedented rise in home prices.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Friends of hit and run victim in Nampa to hold auction

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Friends of a hit-and-run victim are holding an auction to raise money for medical and legal fees. Talia Elerick, 25, had her leg amputated after officials say a 32-year-old driver hit her. She's currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “We’re trying to...
NAMPA, ID

