Expedition ZooFalls is coming to the Great Plains Zoo

2019 DownTown in MadTown - photo by Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. A summer event in Madison returns Tuesday night. DownTown in MadTown kicks off its six week series of events Tuesday in downtown Madison. DownTown in MadTown takes place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through August 23rd. The event takes place in the 100-blocks of North and South Egan Avenue. Tuesday’s band is Ivory, and it will also be Classic Car Night. There will be food vendors, booths, and also kids’ activities. DownTown in MadTown is sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, along with several local businesses.
