National EMS Memorial stops in Chicago to honor 3 fallen first responders

By Terry Keshner
 2 days ago
Photo credit Terry Keshner/WBBM Newsradio

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago first responders gathered Sunday morning near McCormick Place as the National EMS Memorial — a traveling tribute to fallen first responders — stopped at the Chicago Firefighter and Paramedic Memorial.

In 2022, the National EMS Memorial has added the names of 72 first responders. Three of them were from Chicago, including EMT Michael Pickering, who died in October 2021 from COVID. He was 45.

“Very overwhelming for me,” said Christine Pickering, Michael’s mother. “When I got here, I wasn’t expecting this. How nice [of] all of these people — commanders, CFD, private ambulances — they came out on a Sunday morning at 8 o’clock to honor our fallen, which included my son.”

The name of fallen Chicago paramedic Robert Truevillan, who died in 2020 at the age of 55 as a result of COVID, was also added to the memorial.

The third man was Chicago paramedic Dwayne Redmond, who died in a medical emergency in 2016. He was 50.

“To the families who lost loved ones: We see you, and we honor your sacrifice above all else,” said Jana Williams, President of the National EMS Memorial Service. “We commit to you to always remember.”

According to the National EMS Memorial website, there is currently a plan to build a National EMS Memorial monument in Washington. In the meantime, the memorial will continue to travel.

“We’re grateful to make this stop here to bring recognition to our honorees and to support the loved ones that they’ve left behind,” Williams said.

