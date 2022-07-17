ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Sunday power outage hits 13k, only handful remain

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

UPDATE: National Grid crews re-routed power to other sources and picked up all customers overnight. On Monday, crews plan remove the equipment and make repairs to their substation. Several pieces of equipment were on fire or burnt in the incident. They will also begin an investigation of cause, which, at this time, is not clear.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A National Grid representative confirmed to NEWS10 that major equipment failure at the East Greenbush substation caused a power outage affecting more than 13,000 customers around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Of the thousands without power, only a handful remained Monday morning.

East Greenbush Police Department said on Facebook that an explosion triggered the shutdown at the substation off of Forrest Point Drive adjacent to the Albany Hudson Trail. Both police and the National Grid representative confirm there have been no injuries reported at this time.

NEWS10’s station in Albany was also affected by this power outage which caused a disruption during our on-air 6 p.m. Sunday news broadcast.

