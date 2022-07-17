ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Multiple dead after 2 planes collide in North Las Vegas

By David Denk
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnnxT_0gj0NgHC00
A plane crash resulted in multiple fatalities, North Las Vegas police said. (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport left multiple people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday.

The crash involved two general aviation aircraft. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172, both single-engine planes, while preparing to land. The Piper crashed into a field east of the runway, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The agency said each aircraft had two people aboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUKZj_0gj0NgHC00
(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this incident.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy