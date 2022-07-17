ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

PHOTOS: BCSO helicopter crash victims arrive in Albuquerque

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four fallen first responders left Las Vegas shortly after 1:00 p.m. and arrived back into Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Small crowds of law enforcement and community members gathered on the Odelia Road overpass to watch as these first responders returned, law enforcement saluting as the motorcade passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaBaV_0gj0NfOT00
(Courtesy Chris Dillon)

The deceased were accompanied by police and other first responders on their way to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Albuquerque Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Helicopter crash timeline, Gonzales trial continues, Heat advisories, Water outage, ABQ sees more flies

Tuesday’s Top Stories A closer look inside the trial of Fabian Gonzales How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico? Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop Downtown Albuquerque parking garage raises health concerns The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts Gas prices hit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial held for Bernalillo County first responders killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County employees gathered to remember and honor the four Bernalillo County first responders killed in a helicopter crash. Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Rescue Specialist Matthew King died when Metro Two went down Saturday evening just south of Las Vegas. Tuesday evening, county officials gathered at Alvardo […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man dies in rollover crash north of Socorro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico. Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A....
SOCORRO, NM
Kearney Hub

Four killed in crash of NM Sheriff’s helicopter

Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday. Sheriff's officials said three people from the sheriff's office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff's officials.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials provide timeline leading up to BCSO helicopter crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline of events leading up to the helicopter crash that killed four Bernalillo County first responders. Saturday, BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, while returning from assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. The victims in the crash have been […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Bcso
KRQE News 13

Victims in BCSO helicopter crash identified

Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal …. Youth baseball tournament brings money to Albuquerque …. Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals. Community mourns loss of first responders in fatal …. Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues. Albuquerque man charged with stealing mother’s gun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos police warn against accidental overdosing

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police are urging people to be careful when picking up stray dollar bills or coins. The department shared a warning from Tennessee authorities after reports of two separate cases where fentanyl was found inside folded cash. Los Alamos Police say they have not seen a case like this yet, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has turned into a murder investigation. APD responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around four p.m. Monday afternoon after someone called 911 saying a fight had broken out between several people. Police say at some point during the fight, a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and neighboring communities are in mourning after the deaths of four people in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash Saturday. First responders and others lined I-25 Sunday afternoon as the four victims were escorted back. Community members tell KRQE News 13 this is an enormous loss for the community. “They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

Four dead in sheriff's office helicopter crash in New Mexico

July 17 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing four people. Three Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office employees and one worker with the county's fire department were died in the crash near Las Vegas, N.M., the sheriff's office posted Saturday afternoon on Twitter. No one survived the crash.
KRQE News 13

Overnight shooting in northwest Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in northwest Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Monday morning officers were sent to the area of 12th St. and Candelaria Rd. to reports of a shooting. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found one person who had died due […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused in death of neglected daughter to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of neglecting her 16-year-old special needs daughter until she died will remain locked up until trial Doreaelia Espinoza was scheduled to have pretrial detention on her reckless child abuse resulting in death charge on Monday, but she waived her appearance. Bernalillo County deputies say Espinoza took the girl to UNMH […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Crews respond to sewer collapse in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is working to repair a collapsed sewer line near 12th street and Griegos. The water authority says it is unknown how long it will take to repair the line. Griegos Road between 12th and 14th street is closed due...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men accused of car thefts becoming increasingly violent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are accused of several car thefts and carjackings that have become increasingly violent. Police say Jeremy and Adrian Cly are first accused of stealing a car from a car lot on University. An APD detective tracked down the car. The suspects noticed the detective and he chased them. They fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy