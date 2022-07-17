PHOTOS: BCSO helicopter crash victims arrive in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four fallen first responders left Las Vegas shortly after 1:00 p.m. and arrived back into Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Small crowds of law enforcement and community members gathered on the Odelia Road overpass to watch as these first responders returned, law enforcement saluting as the motorcade passed.

(Courtesy Chris Dillon)

The deceased were accompanied by police and other first responders on their way to the Office of the Medical Investigator.