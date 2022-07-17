Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Dollar General in Oronoko Township

Courtesy: Tallahassee Police Department

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General in Oronoko Township on Saturday.

According to police, they were dispatched at around 8:43 p.m. to the Dollar General at 9179 M-139 near George Street. Witnesses said that an unknown black male, wearing black clothing and a black face mask, showed the clerk a pistol and demanded money. The pistol had been tucked in the robber’s waist band. While the clerk was putting the money in a bag, the suspect quickly left the store without taking any money or property.

The robber was last seen running eastbound from the store. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department at (269)-471-2813.

