ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Eric Weinberg, ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Californication’ Producer Facing Rape Charges, Makes $3.2 Million Bail

By Jeremy Bailey
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Weinberg, the Emmy-nominated Hollywood writer and co-executive producer on “Scrubs” and “Californication” arrested last week on multiple sexual assault charges, has been released from Los Angeles County jail on a bond covering his $3.2 million bail. Police say Weinberg’s charges include allegations of rape...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Film producer formally charged with murders of model Christy Giles and her architect friend

A Hollywood film producer who was originally accused of manslaughter in the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend has now been charged with murder, reports say.David Pearce, 40, was handed the murder charge in Los Angeles County last week, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. He was arrested in December for the deaths of Giles, 24, and her architect friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and has been behind bars since February for unconnected sexual assault charges. In November 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were found unconscious outside Los Angeles hospitals following a night out with friends. Both died.The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit

Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Bill Maher
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Californication#Scrubs#Violent Crime
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ETOnline.com

R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, according to a letter she sent to the sentencing judge in his sex trafficking case. The letter was filed by Kelly's team to Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, two weeks before his sentencing, and begins with Savage referencing herself, saying, "I'm Robert Kelly's fiance."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

San Francisco police arrest man with $200K in stolen goods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online. Investigators found the stolen goods Wednesday after receiving information from business owners and searching a home in the Ingleside neighborhood, police said in a statement. Officers identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the main suspect in the fencing operation and arrested him after finding the goods at his house, police said. Police said Puga-Tenorio had been selling the stolen items on an online platform and shipping them throughout the U.S. for at least three years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Settles Suit Claiming He Punched Crew Member, Offered $100k For Retaliation

Johnny Depp isn’t interested in testing his luck with another jury. Fresh off his victory in the televised trial that showcased his bruising defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reached a last-minute deal to avoid a civil trial in Los Angeles over claims he punched a location manager on the set of City of Lies in 2017, a Monday court filing reveals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy