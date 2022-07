LOS ANGELES -- The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet and thats before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The Os selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseballs amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, hed pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO