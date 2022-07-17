ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Gold Cross EMS requests immediate increase to ambulance subsidy

By Jared Eggleston
wfxg.com
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Gold Cross EMS is requesting the city of Augusta immediately increase the subsidy that the city pays the ambulance provider. Currently, Gold Cross is paid $650,000 a...

www.wfxg.com

wfxg.com

Commission split on providing additional money to Gold Cross

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A motion that would have given the city of Augusta's EMS provider Gold Cross an immediate increase to its subsidy failed five to five at Tuesday's Commission meeting. Vice President of Gold Cross Steven Vincent sent a letter to Commissioners and spoke at Tuesday's meeting about...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken received $350,000 grant for renovations to Smith-Hazel Recreation Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Aging has granted the City of Aiken a $350,000 grant to make renovations to the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. The city says that funding will renovate and expand existing restrooms to meet ADA accessibility standards, update the catering kitchen for better functionality and convert two existing storage rooms into a dedicated senior room and a fitness room. Additionally, the city plans to renovate include all doors and entrances to be ADA accessible with automatic operating doors installed at the entrances and restrooms; construction of a wheelchair accessible countertop at the front desk; additional windows to renovated rooms for natural light; upgrade existing windows for energy efficiency; and HVAC upgrades for enhanced indoor air quality and energy efficiency, among other improvements.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Insurer files complaint over $38 million Doctors Hospital bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - American Interstate Insurance Company (AIIC) has filed a complaint in federal court against Doctors Hospital after they claim the hospital billed them $38 million for two burn patients injured in a South Carolina explosion. The filing claims the high bill comes after two employees of Advanced...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Burke County Detention Center suspends visitation due to increase in COVID-19 cases

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is making changes to detention center visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 numbers. The sheriff's office says there have been an increase in the number staff and inmates at the Burke County Detention Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff's office says all individuals who are arrested are tested for the virus and they have reactivated all COVID-19 protocols for anyone entering the detention center.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

2nd suspect in Denmark shooting arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested an Orangeburg man for attempted murder in Denmark, South Carolina. On July 18, SLED agents arrested twenty-two-year-old TreQuan Stokes of Orangeburg for a shooting that happened earlier this month. Investigators say on June 15, Stokes and twenty-one-year-old Keith Sharpe knocked on the front and side doors of a home, armed with guns. When a person inside the home opened the front door, both suspects reportedly opened fire, hitting people inside the home.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wfxg.com

Cyber News Now: Local veteran opens franchise for kids to learn coding skills

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Code Ninjas aims to build coding and problem-solving skills early for kids. For the owner of the Evans location, the mission is personal. “We just teach kids how to code in a fun way.” said Ray Battle, Evans Code Ninja franchise Owner. Battle knows coding can be difficult. “If you try to learn programming as an adult, it is not fun at all.”
EVANS, GA

