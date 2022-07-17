Gold Cross EMS requests immediate increase to ambulance subsidy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested an Orangeburg man for attempted murder in Denmark, South Carolina. On July 18, SLED agents arrested twenty-two-year-old TreQuan Stokes of Orangeburg for a shooting that happened earlier this month. Investigators say on June 15, Stokes and twenty-one-year-old Keith Sharpe knocked on the front and side doors of a home, armed with guns. When a person inside the home opened the front door, both suspects reportedly opened fire, hitting people inside the home.
