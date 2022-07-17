Gold Cross EMS requests immediate increase to ambulance subsidy

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Aging has granted the City of Aiken a $350,000 grant to make renovations to the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. The city says that funding will renovate and expand existing restrooms to meet ADA accessibility standards, update the catering kitchen for better functionality and convert two existing storage rooms into a dedicated senior room and a fitness room. Additionally, the city plans to renovate include all doors and entrances to be ADA accessible with automatic operating doors installed at the entrances and restrooms; construction of a wheelchair accessible countertop at the front desk; additional windows to renovated rooms for natural light; upgrade existing windows for energy efficiency; and HVAC upgrades for enhanced indoor air quality and energy efficiency, among other improvements.

