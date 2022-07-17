ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Portland tops New York 85-77 to win NBA summer league title

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rW60E_0gj0Lbvz00
Portland Trail Blazers celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks in an NBA summer league championship basketball game Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas.… Read More

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA summer league championship.

It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since.

The Trail Blazers had three players in double figures and got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuQWP_0gj0Lbvz00
New York Knicks’ Miles McBride, center, attempts a shot againstPortland Trail Blazers’ Brandon Williams, left, and Trendon Watford, right, during the first half an NBA summer league championship basketball game Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those shots hit the victim in the head, police said.
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, NY
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue home after not hearing from her for several days, police said on Saturday. They found Garcia lying face-down with two slashes to her forehead shortly before 6:45 p.m. and called 911, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trendon Watford
FastBreak on FanNation

Ja Morant Quote Tweets Photo Of LeBron James

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Complex Sneaker pointed out that James covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League Jersey. Morant quote tweeted the tweet with a check mark emoji. Both Morant and James are Nike...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#The New York Knicks#The Trail Blazers#Trendon#Mvp
PIX11

Four teens shot in Newark, one critically injured, officials say

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Four teenagers were shot in Newark on Sunday night, officials said. One victim, 15, was critically injured by a gunshot to the shoulder, authorities said. Two 14-year-old victims were grazed and a 17-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Firefighters came and washed blood from the street. Police responded […]
NEWARK, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic showing 1 big difference from other superstars

At 23 years old, Luka Doncic is already his own man. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported this week on “The Hoop Collective” that the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic has shown no interest in recruiting other players to the team. MacMahon adds that Doncic (by choice) does not have significant input in decision-making for the Mavericks either.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Woman who allegedly stabbed bodega worker Jose Alba will not face charges: DA’s office

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Weeks after a deadly encounter inside a Washington Heights bodega, Jose Alba showed injuries he suffered during the incident. The unidentified woman who allegedly caused those injuries will not be charged, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News Tuesday. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during a July 1 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Nike LeBron 20

Since entering the NBA as a young 17-year-old hoops prospect, LeBron James has been one of the impactful signees of. . His influence is one that undoubtedly spans the globe, and the Swoosh has allowed his fans to indulge in his signature product line for nearly two decades now. And as the four-time champion heads into his 20th season, he’s also getting ready to present his newest silhouette — the Nike LeBron 20.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PIX11

‘Breaking Bad’ actor hit by line drive at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy