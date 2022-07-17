Crews Contain Vegetation Fire Near Berryessa Estates in Napa County

Santa Rosa may join Cotati, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park in becoming the latest city in Sonoma County to ban the building of new gas stations.
With the state on track to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, more and more cities are considering not allowing new station construction.
“The idea is to allow modifications that will not expand fossil fuel infrastructure but that keep gas stations safe and operating as they are now," said project planner Shari Meads with the city of Santa Rosa, speaking at a recent planning commission meeting.
Amy Lyle, with the city's planning division, said that...
Comments / 0