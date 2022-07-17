ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles arrested in Tampa entertainment district

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx4EC_0gj0KNo800
Arrested: Orson Charles was arrested after police said he threatened them while arguing over a parking space. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office )

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL tight end Orson Charles is accused of threatening police officers with a gun during an argument over a parking space in a Tampa, Florida, entertainment district, authorities said.

Charles, 31, of Tampa, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He was found in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Charles played five seasons in the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft by Cincinnati and played two seasons with the Bengals. He also played for the Detroit Lions (2016), Kansas City Chiefs (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2018).

According to the Tampa Police Department, Charles and the victims were trying to park at an intersection in Ybor City just before midnight on Friday, WTVT reported.

According to police, Charles exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the victim’s car, the television station reported.

While arguing with the victims, officers said Charles pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them, WTVT reported.

When the victims identified themselves as law enforcement officers and showed their badges, Charles allegedly said, “I don’t give a (expletive); I have one in the head,” the Times reported.

The victims left the parking spot but reported the incident to an off-duty deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, according to the newspaper.

According to a report by the Tampa Police Department, Charles’ permit to carry a concealed firearm had expired.

During his NFL career, Charles caught 14 passes for 185 yards. He was a first-team All-SEC selection while he played college football at the University of Georgia in 2011, according to the Times. During his three-year career with the Bulldogs, Charles caught 94 passes for 1,370 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Charles was also drafted by the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020 but did not sign with the team, according to CBS Sports.

Born in Tampa, Charles played high school at Riverview High School and then transferred to Plant High School. During his senior season he made 75 catches for 1,418 yards and 21 touchdowns, according to the Times.

Charles was arrested at 12:06 a.m. EDT on Saturday and posted bail at 9:31 p.m. that night, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Ybor City, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Area Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Charles
102.5 The Bone

Garbage company worker killed when truck blade closed on his head in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#The Tampa Bay Times#Bengals#The Detroit Lions#Kansas City
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy